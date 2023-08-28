Lenny Abrahamson, Martin O’Neill, CNN contributors and Jason Sherlock to light up Kennedy Summer School

The countdown is on to the 2023 Kennedy Summer School which will bring an economic boost to New Ross with thousands of tickets already sold for events.

With events beginning on Thursday morning, the coming days will be filled with panel interesting discussions, debates and public interviews and addresses.

The annual Kennedy Summer School is set to host a number of expert discussions and is billed as 'A Festival of Irish and American, History, Politics and Culture’.

There will be over 60 guest speakers participating with Her Excellency, Canadian Ambassador Nancy Smyth, set to open the festival Thursday night.

The first event is the ‘Hamilton Walk’ a discussion for secondary school students at the JFK Memorial Park with Ruth McAvinia, Dr Kieran Seoige, Dr Fiachre O’Cairbre and hosted by Prof Patrick Prendergast.

The Kennedy Tea Party with Eileen Whelan is now sold out as is the Speaker’s Luncheon with Mairead McGuinness and limited tickets remain for events at St. Michael’s Theatre.

The official opening takes place on Thursday evening at 6.30 p.m. with Nancy Smyth taking to the stage at St. Michael’s Theatre followed by what is set to be a fascinating discussion on celebrity politics with Terry Prone, Gerard Howlin, Dermot Murnaghan. The talk will be moderated by Sarah Carey.

Sports fans will hear from football legend Martin O’Neill, who will discuss his extraordinary life in football and share his views on the future of the beautiful game.

On Friday morning the South East Economic Forum event will take place with a panel if guests including Wexford County Council CE Tom Enright, Jim Bergin Tirlán, Prof Veronica Campbell SETU, Laura Brien of MARA, Joan Nolan from Nolan Transport, Vasileios Madouros from The Central Bank and Marianne Barkan-Cowdy, The French Embassy. The talk will be moderated by Paul O’Flynn of Fáilte Ireland.

This event will be followed by the annual JFK Summer School Speakers Lunch where the guest speaker is EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

At 6 p.m. and expert panel will discuss the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s membership of the European Union with moderator Alex White, joined by Patrick Honohan, Ray Bassett, Suzanne Lynch, Lucinda Creighton and Dermot Murnaghan. At 7 p.m. The Noel Whelan Interview will see film director Lenny Abrahamson take to the stage for an interview with Sinéad McSweeney.

This session commemorates the founder of the Kennedy Summer School, Noel Whelan. Over the years, the Ballycullane man conducted a number of one-to-one interviews with key figures in Irish political and cultural life.

A spotlight on the ‘Changing Face of Ireland’ is a panel discussion which will address issues of diversity and identity in the light of the findings of the most recent census.

The panel will have four speakers, former Dublin footballer Jason Sherlock who will talk about his own experience of growing up and also address the importance of sport in integrating new communities; historian at New York University’s Glucksman Ireland House Dr Miriam Nyam Grey who will speak about diversity in the Irish- American diaspora, New York human rights lawyer Pat Gatling, who will talk about migration from a civil rights perspective and School of Law and Government at DCU Professor Gary Murphy who will discuss the social and political implications of demographic change.

A director of the Kennedy Summer School Bríona Nic Dhiarmada will moderate the panel discussion. Speaking about the event Briona says, “Irish society has changed almost beyond recognition over the past 20 years as was clearly shown by the 2022 census. The demographic and indeed cultural changes have been unprecedented and raise many questions as to how we establish a broader sense of what it means to be Irish at home and abroad.

Friday evening will close with a reflection by Frank McNally.

On Saturday morning the a discussion on ‘Irish American Leaders’ will take place with moderator Aisling Brady and panel guests: Dr Kathryn Cramer Brownell, Sean McCormack, Larry Donnelly, Ali Watkins, Ken Murray.

At noon husband and wife political duo James Carville and Republican political consultant Mary Matalin – who regularly feature on American television – take to the stage for a deep dive into American politics.

The Irish Politics Panel will be moderated by Sean O’Rourke with guests Gary Gannon TD, James Lawless TD, Rose Conway-Walsh TD.

A highlight of the Kennedy Summer School each year is the Edward M Kennedy lecture and interview and this year the former Vice Admiral Mark Mellett is set to take to the stage for a conversation with Dr Stacey L. Connaughton of Purdue Policy Research Institute. He will discuss his career and life along with the strategic drivers and implications of the war in Ukraine, Ireland’s neutrality and the implications of climate breakdown on global security and stability.

The evening will see New York human rights lawyer and Greg Swenson who is chairman of the Republicans overseas, American journalist and former co-anchor on NBC Renee Fattah and Irish writer and political commentator John McGuirk take to the stage for the US politics panel discussion.

Bringing events to a close will be a reflection by the Ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America Her Excellency, Geraldine Byrne Nayson – followed by a rousing finish from the New Ross and District Pipe Band.

For further details and tickets for the 2023 events see www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255. The Kennedy Summer School and Festival is run in association with the Office of Public Works, New Ross District Council, Wexford County Council, Boston College, Purdue University and Fáilte Ireland.