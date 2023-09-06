Landmark Kilkenny pub on market in Inistioge for €550,000

Restaurant, bar and hotel in picturesque, award-winning village now on market

LANDMARK pub, restaurant and hotel The Woodstock Arms, in Inistioge, is on the market for €550,000.

The extensive 6,000 sq. ft. restaurant, bar and hotel premises is available immediately to a prospective owner.

Prominently situated in the heart of the village overlooking the tree-lined square – alongside beautiful neighbouring period properties and surrounding hillsides – the pub and hotel is a popular haunt with locals and visitors alike, especially in the summertime when people sit outside and enjoy a drink.

Inistioge is a very popular area and enjoys an influx of visitors throughout the year for walkers and cyclists, helped along with various festivals which take place in the village – including the George Brown and Keep Her Lit festivals in July and August and the popular Vintage Rally that Inistioge hosts every August Bank Holiday weekend.

The area is also extremely popular with walking enthusiasts with Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum providing a number of interesting loop walks. It is a firm favourite with fishing fanatics with it being one of the most popular fishing spots along the River Nore.

The village itself has been discovered by many film makers; ‘The Secret Scripture’, ‘Widow's Peak’, and ‘Circle of Friends’ are three such films that have been filmed in the village, the latter two using The Woodstock Arms as its backdrop. In more recent years, the Dunnes Store Christmas advert was recorded in the village.

Inistioge is easily accessed (just 25 minutes from Kilkenny City and 20 minutes from New Ross) via road and rail - Thomastown railway station is a mere 9kms from the premises and the village has a daily bus route to Kilkenny three times per day.

“The Woodstock Arms has been in the O Keeffe Family since 1953 and holds a prominent standing in the centre of Inistioge. A popular trading bar and restaurant with locals and tourists alike, it offers a simple yet effective menu that could be expanded upon within the current commercial kitchen set up,” said auctioneer Louise McKillen of Donohoe Town and Country LTD in Bagenalstown.

“The premises is currently trading very well with strong turnover figures. This property comes to the market in excellent condition throughout and has been very well maintained by its current owners over the years. It offers a traditional cosy Irish bar that currently has an excellent bar and food trade along with adjoining successful B&B with seven modern ensuite bedrooms and overhead three bed family residence. This property offers great potential for further expansion if so desired.”

The bar comprises of lounge and snug area along with ladies and gents' toilets to the rear. To the front of the property there is a purpose-built covered area and an attractive large outdoor seating area fronting onto the main road.

The residential property comprises of breakfast room, commercial kitchen, seven B&B rooms (three triple and four double rooms) and private family living accommodation on the second comprises of three double bedrooms, living room, utility area, office, bathroom and kitchen/dining area.

To the rear of the property lies a yard, with vehicle access, which incorporates various storage areas and a large modern garage with roller door with overhead private terrace area.

There have already been over 3,500 views of the property online, which suggests there could be significant interest from a buyer in bringing the business to life in their own way.