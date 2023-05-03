Ladyville House exterior works are revealed

Press Up Group say works continuing on luxury Hook Peninsula hotel formerly known as Loftus Hall

The exterior of Ladyville House (formerly Loftus Hall) on the Hook Peninsula has been revealed after a year or more of being worked on.

The scaffolding around the stately building was removed last week revealing the lime plastered facade of the historic property where a luxury resort hotel is planned.

Extensive works were carried out on the exterior of the mansion late last year and into this year, including on all of its 97 windows, and also on the inside, but works have slowed over recent weeks.

The building has a long history of ownership, through private residence, landlords, two different orders of Nuns, and a hotel in the 1980s run by Kay and Michael Devereux.

Purchased by Shane and Aidan Quigley in 2011, Loftus Hall was opened to the public in 2012 with guided haunted tours of the house and fully restored walled gardens. It was sold to Press Up Group a decade later having been on the market for €2.5m.

Details of what the Press Up Group’s plans for the hotel – which sits on 63 acres with direct access to the beach – were revealed in this newspaper last Halloween.

The hotel is to feature 22 luxurious bedrooms, with five of the rooms offering 180 degree sea views of both sides of the peninsula. Greenhouses are planned for the gardens where vegetables and fruit for the wood panelled kitchen will be grown.

A 180-seater restaurant located on the site of the previous restaurant in the building annex is to feature a barrel ceiling made from reclaimed wood from Belfast, with a spectacular fireplace to add to the historic feel of the building, hotel manager James Gleeson. An island bar featuring polished poured concrete is planned, along with a 120-seater terrace area. An outdoor swimming pool is also planned, along with a separate shebeen bar with snugs.

It emerged in February that Paddy McKillen Jnr’s Oakmount development group is considering a possible sale of its €275m hotel property portfolio, which is operated by his Press Up Entertainment business.

A report by property publication React first reported that options, including a potential sale of the properties, were being weighed up. However, under the plans Press Up would continue to run hotels at the locations following any sale of the properties.

Press Up operates high-profile hotels in Dublin including The Devlin and The Mayson. It also operates the Dean hotel brand, with properties in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

There were plans to open Ladyville House resort in Wexford this summer, but with extensive works required to the downstairs of the ‘hotel’ in particular, a later opening date is likely.

A website for Ladyville House shows stunning rooms, an outdoor pool and a contemporary restaurant – all artist’s impressions – ahead of works on the rooms being completed internally.

A spokesperson for the Press Up Group said: “The scaffolding is now down revealing the magnificent building. Other than that, there’s not much more to add. Work is progressing really well but we don’t have a definite opening date as of yet.”