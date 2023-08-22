Kilkenny man Danny O’Brien (33) leaves behind a legacy of fearless adventure

Mourners in Graiguenamanagh wear bright colours in honour of a life lived fearlessly and with a sense of fun

The town of Graiguenamanagh came to a standstill on Monday for the funeral mass of 33-year-old Graiguenamanagh man Daniel (Danny) O’Brien following his death in a free diving accident off the coast of southern Norway on Thursday, August 10.

Responding to a request by family members to wear bright colours, people packed into Duiske Abbey for the local man’s funeral mass, the bright clothes worn by mourners spoke of a life lived fearlessly and with a sense of fun and adventure.

Danny’s remains were returned to his beloved hometown where he was given a beautiful send-off.

An accomplished water sportsman who had rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, Danny was a former member of the Air Corp. More recently, he had been working in Norway as an aviation engineer.

He was a past pupil at Good Counsel College in New Ross and from a young age showed how single-minded he was when it came to achieving his ‘bucket list’ of goals for himself.

His aunt Kate said: “From an early age, Danny had a great sense of adventure and a love of all things outdoors, the wilder the better.”

She said he made friends all over the world, friends who were very important to him. But there was no place like home for Danny, Kate said, adding that he loved going for walks along the Barrow with his dogs.

Describing him as a kind, thoughtful, considerate man, with a real sense of divilment, she said he was never without his warm, welcoming smile.

She recalled his willingness to throw himself into all things water sports from a young age, recalling how he became a lifeguard and became an instructor.

“He had such patience and a fantastic ability to teach everyone how to do things. He was so safety conscious on the water and had been travelling back and forth to Norway for ten years. The dream was to work and live there." Danny completed his aviation exams during the pandemic – during which time he travelled across Europe.

For Danny nothing was impossible.

"There was always a way to get something done and he went on to work on helicopters all over the world. His dream was starting to fall into place,” Kate said, of his time in Bergen, Norway, and of him meeting his partner, Ingvill.

"He was so happy, He was living his best life with the love of his life.”

She said Danny never sought recognition for any of his achievements, adding that he had an ever increasing bucket list of things he wanted to achieve from life.

Kate thanked everyone for their tremendous support since news filtered home of Danny’s tragic passing. The family also thanked the emergency services in Bergen, Norway and acknowledged their gratitude to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Symbols of the young man’s life were brought to the altar, including his passport which represented his sense of adventure and his love of travel, his throw rope showing how important safety was to him, a duck which detailed his love of all things water and a dog leash belonging to his pet, Susie.

Parish Priest Fr Mark Townsend led the Funeral Mass in front of a large crowd, including some who travelled from all over Ireland, Norway, Australia and the US. Representatives from the Air Corps Number 4 Support Wing, of which Danny was a former member, were also in attendance.

Fr Townsend told mourners: “Mr O’Brien was a safety first advocate and was well-known for his lectures on its importance. Some have come from across the world. You have travelled to be here today on this sad occasion.”

The Parish Priest continued that “so many have gathered here today from near and far. It’s an enormous loss of somebody so young and so talented. We’ve no answers. It’s a loss that’s shared by family and friends also by so many others around the world, from work and from sport, neighbours and friends and parishioners.

“He was a very, very talented and special person. We give thanks to God for that special life. God was definitely in the life of Danny. So brave and courageous, blessed by God in so many huge achievements.”

Fr Townsend recalled someone telling him several days earlier that they had “never heard of anybody rowing across the Atlantic (Ocean) from Graigue."

He told mourners: “Danny didn’t do things for show. He did things because he could do them. It wasn’t for show. He wasn’t that type of person and he had many huge achievements. We salute them all here this morning at Mass. Every parish has its own history book. It’s not written down usually, but the history book of parishes are the lives of ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

“Today Danny enters that history book of a select few whose lives were so remarkable and will go down in history here, in this special place and in this parish. So we call on God’s help today, here in this holy place where Danny was baptised, received his First Holy Communion and Confirmation. He was here at his grandad’s funeral only a few months ago with us.”

Fr Townsend read an article Danny gave to the outsider.ie following his rowing adventure across the Atlantic.

“He said: ‘If you spend 67 days at sea extremes of emotion are inevitable so be prepared for that. There were definitely miserable times on the boat but I was so happy doing it.

“There were one or two days that were really hard. But despite all of that, I think I had some of the happiest times in my entire life out on that boat. It was strange, it would be 1 a.m. and I would be rowing away and remember looking up at the stars because there was no light pollution and there were no clouds, you can see just everything.

“And I was just there smiling away to myself thinking this is one of the happiest moments of my entire life.”

Fr Townsend added: “So may the happiness of heaven be with Danny.”

Danny was cremated at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin following his Funeral Mass.

He is survived by his heartbroken parents, Pauline and Fiachra, brothers Tommy and Ciaran, partner Ingvill, grandmother Brigid, Pauline’s partner Michael, Fiachra’s partner Esther, sister-in-law Amy, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and relations.