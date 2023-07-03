International singer is part of consortium hoping to breathe life back into iconic Wexford pub

While the official opening won’t take place for a few more weeks the recent reopening of Rackard’s of Killanne as a pub and music bar received universal approval within the local community.

The team behind the new venture is composed of Michael Mooney, Tom Foley and renowned Irish singer, Anthony Kearns.

Mr Kearns said that the trio have ambitious plans for the future which involve turning it into a premiere music and events venue.

The manner with which the pub has been done up is very tasteful and some of the furnishings were originally in the Rackard home.

Anthony referred to a chaise longue in the bar and said: “That was belonged to the house, the Rackard’s home but the legs were gone off it and we got it repaired.”

Some of the other furnishings were picked up by a woman the team got to design the interior, which still retains all of the characteristics of a rustic, rural pub.

“Some of the stuff she picked up online and other items we picked up ourselves at auctions and stuff and we gathered some chairs at different events and places around the country,” said Anthony.

“However, people like it and it’s comfortable and I think people feel relaxed when the come in because it’s homely,” he added.

“It just gives it a different space and feel and women come in this part and relax and they might have cocktails out and the lads are in the bar drinking pints.”

Since it had its ‘soft opening’ the pub has been very busy and the recent event in the village to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion saw Rackard’s thronged with people and a marquee was set up in the expansive car park which also forms part of the property.

"This is only phase one of three phases and we are going to get her back up to the way it used to be and the plan is to develop it as a proper, top class music venue,” said Anthony.

“We are going to put music back into it, that’s a big feature of it,” he added.

Extensive renovation work had to be carried out on the premises including have it rewired and plumbed.

“It has to be gutted out and repainted and we’ve managed to do the bar and lounge but the club is not done yet,” said Anthony.

“That’s still to be done,” he added, referring to the fact the doors into the main club venue part of the building are locked, with that area of the premises sealed off from public access for the moment.

“So for now, this is it, the lounge and the bar, and the front yard,” he said.

“The next phase of the development will obviously be the function room because we want to hold events and concerts,” he added.

Anthony then highlighted one of the visions he has for the venue going forward and commented: “I envisage a variety of events in there but I want to have quite a lot of sit down concerts as well as the likes of country music events.”

He said the nature of the sit down concerts would be to hopefully have artists like Tommy Fleming, Sean Keane or Sharon Shannon perform in the venue.

"People like the High Kings, where it would be ticketed, seated, proper music events in a state-of-the-art venue," he said.

"You would get the bones of 400 people in there seated, for a concert type event with proper stage and lighting,” he added.

“It’s not all about bursting beer out of it and lads falling over each other, it’s about turning it into a proper, top class music and event venue.”

He went on to comment: “Yes, we will have line dancing in there and other events like that but we will have proper, ticketed events in there too and we will have the place hopping; that’s the plan anyway.” The overall site incorporates three acres of space and for the summer the plan is to expand the outdoor seating arrangements in the yard immediately in front of the pub.

“Everyone likes to sit outside when you have the weather for it and there will be no cars in that front area out there," said Anthony.

“We will run the signage out further, we will put in extra seating and whiskey barrels out there and we will have someone playing music out there too on a Sunday or Saturday afternoon if the weather is fine,” he added

“What is a blessing here is that we have great space because we are sitting on what is nearly three acres of a site including the car park on the other side of the road so we can accommodate traffic and that’s a great bonus.”

There are also plans to develop food offerings too and that will form part of phase two of the overall development.

“That will be the next thing, as part of phase two, to get the food end going and then you will have accommodation too,” said Anthony.

“It’s a focal point for people living in the area because they need to have a place to go and this is where they go to have a drink and relax or just socialise,” he added.

“This is going to be the main focal point for this area so we are going to provide all that we can from accommodation to food, to drink, and we hope down the road to put in mobile parking in the car park so you might have 12 bays with electric power, for people coming to visit the area."

Embracing and enhancing the tourism offering of the locality is also something in the pipeline for the team behind Rackard’s, as Anthony pointed out: “We are involved with the walking trails too and that’s a big thing; to encourage people to come to this area and to explore the trails up the mountain and all around Kiltealy, Rathnure, Killanne and all the surrounding area.”

"Once we eventually get the Bord Failte approved accommodation end of it in place, and that’s down the road a bit, probably two or three years away, but that will be a big job to get all that done but it will add greatly to the offering,” said Anthony.

Once realised the accommodation aspect of the venue will be able to cater for around 30 people across single, double and shared room space.

“It would mean having a captive audience between the people in the mobiles, and people staying and your locals, so you would have food, drink and entertainment while opening up other aspects of the area too such as the walking trails,” he said.

"You need other streams to make it a success and this is just the first part of it,” he added.

There are already 10 people employed in the pub and they are all local to the area and that number will only increase as each phase of the plan is developed.

“They are all living locally either in Killanne, Rathnure or Kiltealy,” said Anthony.

The plan for the short term is to have an official opening and that is due to take place to coincide with the annual patron weekend in Killanne towards the end of July.

It will be yet another very positive day in the life of a village that could once again become an iconic landmark location on the entertainment and tourism landscape of County Wexford.