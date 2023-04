Greenway presentation by County Wexford Chamber of commerce in the Brandon House Hotel. From left; Emma Dunphy CEO Co Wexford Chamber of Commerce, Jill Kelleher Wexford County Council, Alan Fitzhenry District Manager and Jenny Beresford CEO Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber of Commerce. Photo; Mary Browne

THE future of New Ross post-greenway is bright if the success of a town the same size as it is anything to go by.