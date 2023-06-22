Hopes for Rosslare to Waterford greenway are fading fast

The likelihood of a greenway linking Rosslare with Waterford is fading fast according to Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Whelan.

Speaking at the June New Ross Municipal District meeting, Cllr Whelan said: “Irish Rail are very much prepared to open that line again. I know that from someone who inspected the line for the company.”

Senior engineer with the Special Projects team, Sean Meyler, said the application for planning consent for the Rosslare to Waterford greenway – passing through villages like Campile and Wellingtonbridge – has been paused, pending the publication of the All-Ireland Rail Review, which will determine the future of the line.

The Rosslare Harbour to Rosslare Strand section is now being advanced as part of the Wexford Town to Rosslare greenway project.