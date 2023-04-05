Hollywood star Cillian Murphy makes a dream come true for young boy

Actor compliments boy’s drawing of him before signing it

The huge Cillian Murphy fan was overjoyed when the Hollywood star signed a portrait he did of him.

His mother Shaz Davis has been bringing him into New Ross every night from Thomastown to try to catch a glimpse of Murphy filming ‘Small Things Like These’ on the streets of New Ross.

Although unsuccessful in landing an extra role in the film, Sean handed in a portrait he did of the Cork man, who having been handed it by a crew member, signed it ‘To Sean, brilliant work!’, before signing it.

"It made his week,” Shaz said, adding that her son also made a life-like portrait of Murphy in Lego!