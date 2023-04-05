Wexford

Hollywood star Cillian Murphy makes a dream come true for young boy

Actor compliments boy’s drawing of him before signing it

Sean Butler with his Lego portrait of Cillian Murphy.

Sean Butler's signed portrait of Cillian Murphy.

David LoobyNew Ross Standard

SEAN BUTLER has a new fan.

The huge Cillian Murphy fan was overjoyed when the Hollywood star signed a portrait he did of him.

His mother Shaz Davis has been bringing him into New Ross every night from Thomastown to try to catch a glimpse of Murphy filming ‘Small Things Like These’ on the streets of New Ross.

Although unsuccessful in landing an extra role in the film, Sean handed in a portrait he did of the Cork man, who having been handed it by a crew member, signed it ‘To Sean, brilliant work!’, before signing it.

"It made his week,” Shaz said, adding that her son also made a life-like portrait of Murphy in Lego!