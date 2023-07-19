Heartbreak as devoted mother Ann Minogue laid to rest – ‘She lived a full life, she just loved to chat’

There is widespread sadness following the death of devoted mother and wife, Ann Minogue (née Doyle) aged 35 following a brave battle with illness.

Late of Boley, Ballycullane and Bauck, St. Mullins, Ann died on Saturday surrounded by family and friends in St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

The eldest daughter of Mary Doyle, Ann is deeply missed by her heartbroken husband, Richie, son Eoin, mother Mary, brother John, sister, Katie and all her family and friends.

A very sociable, warm, friendly person, Ann had a massive circle of friends, many of whom from her school-going days in Drummond and the Mercy.

From childhood, Ann had a big interest in hair, make up and fashion and maintained a sense of style throughout her life.

After school she did a PLC course in Enniscorthy prior to starting working at Tesco New Ross. She went on to work at Tesco Ballybeg and became a manager at Tesco Wexford where she worked for several years.

She met Richie Minogue in 2006 and the couple were married in 2017 in Inistioge, where Richie hails from. Before they were married they travelled a lot and enjoyed a fabulous honeymoon in America.

"Eoin’s birth meant everything to Ann. She was very maternal. She always wanted a child and suddenly I was pushed down the pecking order. She lived for him.”

Ann went on to work alongside Richie at the family truck and bus parts business, B&R Transpeares Ltd, in New Ross.

Having lived together in a rented house for many years Richie and Ann settled into a lovely home in Boley, Ballycullane. “She wanted to work in town but come home to the country in the evening and switch of. She fell in love with the place.”

Ann loved to eat out and was an excellent cook.

“She lived a full life. She just loved to chat with her friends and groups of people.”

The happy family home was shaken to its foundations when Ann was diagnosed with cancer on October 20 of last year. “She had four rounds of chemotherapy over Christmas and they didn’t work as well as the doctors thought they would.” Ann’s health deteriorated following an operation in early April.

"She never once cried; she just took everything in her stride and was very positive about everything. Her job was to raise Eoin and to make sure he had the best life possible. She battled to the very end.”

As Richie said, she was very family oriented and the best mother Eoin (4) could ever ask for.

A crowd attended Ann’s funeral mass in St. Brendan's Church, Drummond, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery.

Richie thanked the doctors and nursing staff at the oncology unit at St James’s.

Ann is survived by Richie, Eoin, her mother Mary, siblings John and Katie, grandmother Nan Crowe, aunts Theresa, Annette and Kay, cousins Jenny, Kevin and Sarah, parents-in-law Margaret and Paddy Minogue, sisters-in-law Tina, Valerie, Linda and Marie, brothers-in-law Pat, Brian and the late Ned, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May Ann rest in peace.

