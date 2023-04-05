Guitar Academy to open in New Ross in St Michael’s Theatre

A new business venture, the New Ross Guitar Academy is launching on May 6 in St Michael’s Theatre, New Ross.

David Creevy, who is himself a classical guitarist, is launching the guitar academy. He is the founder of the New Ross Guitar Festival and also teaches at the County Wexford School of Music and the Carlow College of Music.

The academy aims to provide group classes for all ages and levels and create a fun, inspiring educational series of modules which will give a clear understanding on the steps needed to progress.

“I want to share everything I’ve learned from my great teachers and all I’ve learned from teaching so many years. I’ve had great success with students winning national awards and being placed in 3rd level to study music full time, but more importantly guiding students who never thought they would ever perform in public, do exams, or simply, tackle a piece they thought they could never play. Seeing them overcome self-doubt and achieve their goals gives me such great personal reward and I love that kind of work.”

Classes will be offered by David on Saturdays. There will be group classes for guitarists as young as 5-7, 8-13 and 13-18 and adults. There will be a course that suits all needs from complete beginners to advanced players. “I’m excited to create a group environment where there is a routine to the class that will instil good practice habits and will be easy to copy at home once everyone is used to it.”

Contact David at 0866029922 or email him at david.creevy@gmail.com for more information