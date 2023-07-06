Guests evacuated from Wexford hotel following explosion in car park

A car parked near the car that went on fire.

Flames captured on camera as a car is engulfed in fire at the Brandon House Hotel car park in New Ross Wednesday night.

An explosion in the car park of a destination Co Wexford hotel shortly before midnight on Wednesday saw guests evacuated from their rooms.

One vehicle parked outside the Brandon House Hotel in New Ross became engulfed in a fire ball after it caught fire. Such was the intensity of the heat, a 171 Volvo car parked two spaces away from it also sustained serious damage and was written off.

People in surrounding housing estates heard a loud explosion at around 11.30 p.m., and shortly afterwards, two fire tenders from New Ross arrived at the scene.

Using foam, they extinguished the car preventing the fireball from spreading to trees located beside the hotel.

One eye witness who was staying at the hotel, and who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I worked with the fire service and that was potentially a very dangerous situation as the trees could have went up like candles and, as they’re located beside the hotel, there could have been fire damage to the corner room.”

He said all guests were evacuated in a calm manner and waited outside until the fire crews had the blaze under control. The fire crews remained at the scene for several hours, with gardaí also in attendance.

The cause of the car fire remains unknown and is being investigated.