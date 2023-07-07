Great day ‘fore’ Wexford woman Esther Finn as she hits a hole in one

Ramsgrange woman Esther Finn returned to golf with a hole in one leading to big celebrations at Abbey Par 3 golf club near Fethard on Sea.

Esther had almost given up on the sport but was encouraged back onto the greens by Abbey Ladies Captain Eileen Wallace.

"Esther has been golfing for the last 14 years. She was going to give up golf this year but then she got a hole in one on the 14th!” said Eileen.

"She was delighted. There were great cheers when it went in.”

Esther was photographed with her score card showing her fantastic shot and this is now on display at Abbey 3 golf club.

Such is Esther's renewed enthusiasm for the sport that she has since competed at a golf competition in Rathaspeck.