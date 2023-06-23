Graiguenamanagh woman (32) is rescued from river Barrow weir

A woman was rescued from the rushing water at the weir in Graiguenamanagh on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident near the Hub outdoor activity area and campervan park, and gardaí arrived, while an ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

Sgt PJ Griffin of Thomastown Garda Station said the 32-year-old woman – who is local to the Graiguenamanagh area – was intoxicated and was in difficulty in the weir.

"The fire brigade assisted and retrieved the woman from the river and she was assessed prior to being taken to St Luke’s Hospital.” Sgt Griffin said the woman suffered no injuries and has been released from hospital.