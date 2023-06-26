Graiguenamanagh to host homecoming celebration for Special Olympian Gemma Haire

Performances from Robert Grace, Bob Grace and Ruairi Flynn

There will be a massive homecoming celebration in Graiguenamanagh on Tuesday evening to mark the return of Gemma Haire.

Gemma represented Ireland at the Special Olympics in Germany last week and was part of the Irish Equestrian Team.

There will be a homecoming parade starting at Kissane’s Pharmacy Upper Shop at 7.30p.m. travelling through the town to the Barrow Valley Activities Hub.

Local musicians Robert Grace, Bob Grace and Ruari Flynn will be performing at the hub at there will be plenty of entertainment and refreshments.

Robert is well known nationally and internationally for his hits including Fake Fine and his current belter, Casper.

His dad Bob is another talented performer and has performed extensively around the country with Keltic Kats.

Up and coming star Ruairi is making waves on the music scene and performs at various venues around Carlow and Kilkenny.

The local community in Graiguenamanagh were keeping a firm eye on the Special Olympics last week and were delighted to see Gemma perform so well in her field taking 7th place in the English Equitation and fifth place in the Working Trials.

A huge Kilkenny hurling fan Gemma is a familiar sight at matches in Nowlan Park and those attending the homecoming are asked to wear their Kilkenny jerseys.

A member of the Kilkenny Special Olympic club 22-year-old Gemma is the daughter of Joe and Jean and has one sister Lauren.

This is the first time Gemma has represented Ireland at the Special Olympics although she has taken part in the Riding for the Disabled (RDAI) classes twice in the RDS.

Gemma also attends the SOS day service in Kilkenny and outside of horses she has a big interest in film making and music and has a weekly show, the Gemma Haire Show, every Wednesday at 2 pm. on Dreamtime Radio.

She also loves swimming in the River Barrow in Graiguenamanagh and takes part in the annual regatta every year.