Graiguenamanagh regatta will have something for all the family this August bank holiday Sunday

Graiguenamanagh will be the picturesque setting for a weekend of water based activities this weekend when the annual regatta takes place.

The traditional regatta takes place from 1 p.m. on Sunday. Once again this year there will be no diving competitions as the diving boards have been taken down.

Efforts are being made to organise the hugely popular rope across the river event, while all other events are scheduled to go ahead.

One of the organisers said there is plenty in store for all the family at the event.

“We are having cot racing, canoe racing and an Ironman competition which will see participants swim across the river and run to the bridge and go up to the boathouse from where they will take a canoe for a mile long ride.”

Mr Langton said excitement is building around the event, adding that there will also be tube and tub racing and various other events

The rowing regatta takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, with competitors from across the country taking part in the heats and finals.