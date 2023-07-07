Good Counsel College students honoured at Wexford awards night

Good Counsel college end of year awards. From left; Mark O'Brien principal, Cillian Byrne sportsperson of the year winner and Aidan O'Brien vice principal. Photo; Mary Browne

Good Counsel college end of year awards. From left; Mark O'Brien principal, Bobby Nolan from Duncannon winner of the Bob Quinn trophy and Aidan O'Brien vice principal. Photo; Mary Browne

The annual 6th year Graduation Mass took place in the school Sports Hall in Good Counsel College on the evening of the June Bank Holiday Monday.

A huge turn out of 6th year students and their families participated in mass celebrated by the school chaplain, Fr. Collander.

Students provided the music while many other students took active roles in the ceremony.

After mass, each 6th year student was presented with a gift bag containing a copy of the school year book, a bound class photograph and a personalised Good Counsel College school t-shirt.

Presentations were also made to the prefects in recognition of their work throughout the year while the annual awards of Student of the Year and Sportsperson of the Year were made to Bobby Nolan and Cillian Byrne respectively.

All retired to the dining room afterwards to enjoy some refreshments on a glorious evening of summer sunshine.