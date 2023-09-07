Golfers swing into action to keep New Ross Golf Club flying year round

New Ross Golf Club held their much anticipated Club Classic recently with teams from across the south east signing up to take part.

The event was held across four days commencing and was primarily sponsored by Culcita garden furniture and outdoor products of New Ross, with a number of other local businesses also providing sponsorship for prizes.

Weather conditions varied but thankfully for the players, the course condition remained impeccable due to the relentless work of green staff and volunteers.

When the dust settled on Monday afternoon and the scorecards were scrutinised the winners were contacted by the organising committee of Pat McGrath, Janet Wall and Pat Doyle with teams overjoyed having seen the array and calibre of prizes on display over the previous days.

The overall winners were Eric and Dympna Molloy, Paul Cleary and Teresa Kent-Nagle. In second place, on a countback, were Harry Doran, Pat Whelan, Sean Murphy and Leo Booth. In third place were a visiting team from Castlecomer including Captain Michael Furlong, Vice Captain Michael McGrath, John McGrath and Michael O Neill.

4th place went to David Fitzgerald, Tommy Maher, Dylan Sinnott and Liam McDonald. 5th place went to Brendan Redmond, Daniel Furlong, Stephen Furlong and Jamie Byrne. 6th place went to Noel Devine, Michael Lee, John Holden and Eamon Delaney. 7th place went to Martin Carroll, Leo Caroll, Tom Conway and Eamon Dungan.

The ladies team prize was won by Bernadette Murphy, Bridget Murphy, Patricia Conway and Carole Murphy while the mixed prize was won by another of our visiting teams Deirdre Ryan, Trish Gannon, Pierce Connell and Paul Fleming all from Williamstown.

Ladies nearest the pin was won by Carole Murphy while the men’s nearest the pin was won by Val Molloy who was unlucky not to hole out from the tee! The ladies longest drive was won by Kay Bolger, while the men’s prizes went to Trevor Condell and Sean Mackey.

The presentation of prizes created a buzz in the clubhouse with prize winners in attendance, some having travelled considerable distances.

Captains John Howlin and Margaret Rossiter and chairperson Sean Furlong were on hand to present prizes and congratulate the winners. They also thanked the organising committee, sponsors, green staff, catering staff and all who took part in this important event.

Funds generated from the classic are put directly into course maintenance which allows members at New Ross Golf Club to play year round golf regardless of rainfall.