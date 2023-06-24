Globetrotting Wexford volunteers are making a difference with the UN

Liberia and Barbados based volunteers making a difference in UN roles

TWO Co Wexford graduates of the International Development and Food Policy degree from University College Cork (UCC) have found themselves scattered across the globe working for the United Nations as UN Volunteers.

Isabel Auld from Fethard on Sea, Gorey woman Roisin Timmons, along with Treasa Cadogan from Cork and Kyra Haberlin from Waterford, all graduated from UCC as the Class of 2021 and set their sights on working with the United Nations (UN).

Auld (24) is currently working as a Programme Assistant with UN Women Caribbean, and living in Barbados. She said she always knew she wanted a job that allowed her to travel and work in a meaningful and influential sector.

“I remember years ago when doing my CAO, International Development was the only one I wanted to put down. Having four years of learning under International Development was a luxury, as it’s not common to have it taught at undergraduate level. It’s more common to find international development at a Masters level.”

Having the four years of learning allowed her to explore a huge variety of subjects all under the general umbrella of ‘Development’ such as sustainable development, economics, languages, agriculture and local development, politics, climate action, gender studies and nutrition, to name a few.

“Having such wide module choices each year allowed you to comb through and firstly identify your interest, but also to learn about how every subject is so interconnected and overlaps in the development space.

“I’ve since learnt this in my current position with UN Women. I’m currently working in their Climate Change and Disaster Risk unit, but I’m still touching on the themes of gender, agriculture and policy daily. My biggest taking from studying at UCC has been the connections and the support I’ve felt from my class, previous graduates and my former lecturers even after graduating.”

Auld is currently eight months into what was supposed to only be one year in Barbados, but she is already working to remain on with UN Women Caribbean for longer to further her experience.

Timmons (24) is working in Liberia as the Youth Coordinator for the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office.

“Having a community focus is central to development work and the sense of community that is built within the International Development Course at UCC has been integral to me navigating my early career path. This community connection was evident from orientation day with my fellow classmates and lecturers. The course, although small in size, is mighty in stature in so many ways.” Bi-annual social events brought together all years of the course and Masters in Food Security course students within the department.

Timmons has been in her role in Liberia since February 2022. She hopes to stay in Liberia for the upcoming Presidential Election which is set to be pivotal for the country and to continue to advocate for youth issues.