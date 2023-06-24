George Brown who died in the Spanish Civil War to be remembered in Inistioge

This Saturday, George Brown is again remembered in Inistioge.

George Brown was the son of Francis Brown from Inistioge and Mary Lackey from Tullogher.

George grew up in Manchester. He enlisted to fight in the Spanish Civil War, arriving there in February 1937. Sadly, he died in battle at Brunete in July of that year.

The speakers at this year’s event include Fr Peter McVerry S.J., whose Peter McVerry Trust is committed to reaching out to those on the margins of society. He will speak on housing and homelessness and the problem of substance abuse.

This will be followed by an illustrated talk by Commandant (Retired) Larry Scallan on the subject of the involvement of people from the Inistioge area in the Great War.

The venue for these talks is St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Inistioge and starts at noon. There follows a wreath-laying at the George Brown Memorial in the adjoining graveyard.

The next stage of the commemoration takes place in nearby Woodstock Gardens with Flamenco music, a tree planting and music by Graiguenamanagh Brass Band in the village.