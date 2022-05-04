Gardaí carry out house to house enquiries following fatal accident in which Mark Flood died

GARDAÍ have conducted house to house calls in the Ballywilliam area following the accident which claimed the life of New Ross businessman Mark Flood (63) on Sunday, April 24.

Several hundred people gathered for Mark’s funeral service at St Mary’s Church on Wednesday, where moving tributes were delivered about him, including by his daughters. The Mount Elliott family man died from injuries sustained when his bike was struck by a gate at around 1 p.m. that day.

Supt Jarlath Duffy said: “Forensic collision investigators take an all encompassing view including the road condition and weather. We have done house to house enquiries out there. If anyone has any information pertaining to the collision it would be greatly appreciated if they would contact us on 051 426030.”