Funding boost for New Ross theatre sound system

Funding of €56,634 has been awarded to the company associated with St Michael’s Theatre in New Ross to improve the sound quality for shows and festivals.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD announced the good news.

Formed as a social enterprise, St Michael’s Theatre, applied for the funding towards the purchase of a sound system that will allow the social enterprise to provide full sound provision for any events staged at their theatre.

Minister Browne said the benefit from the Scaling Up Fund grant, which will help future proof the sound provision in the theatre.

"My Government colleagues and I are determined to make a real investment in community organisations like St Michael’s Theatre as a centre for the arts, which serves the community.”

Theatre manager Tomás Kavanagh said: “With the new sound system we will no longer have to hire equipment for all but the most basic performances. Our current sound system is a mixture built up over the years, some is now more than 20 years old. The grant from Dormant Accounts is a serious investment in the theatre and we are very grateful to them and to all of our public representatives for their support.”