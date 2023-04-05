Frustration as Fethard bottle bank is removed ‘without any prior warning’

The decision by Wexford County Council (WCC) to remove a bottle bank from Fethard-on-Sea means locals must now take a 30km round trip to recycle their empties. Done without any prior consultation, the recycling facility was removed on Monday much to the consternation of those living in the area. The Fethard Community Development Association (FCDA) issued the following statement expressing its disappointment.

“The FCDA is so disappointed that WCC has removed Fethard's bottle bank from the council yard as demanded by a few holiday home owners. Neither FCDA nor anyone in our community was informed they were going to be removed. We were aware that an alternative location was being sought but, as apparently none has been found, we now have no recycling facility.”

A notice at the site of the former bottle bank informs members of the public that they can instead travel to Duncannon or Campile to use the facilities there. A petition to have the bottle bank restored has been set up and had received more than 160 signatures in the space of 24 hours. Wexford independent TD Verona Murphy, who had previously discussed this issue with WCC officials, said she was as just shocked as locals by the sudden decision to remove the bottle bank.

“It was removed without any consultation with the locals, I have been engaging with the council in an attempt to source an alternative location but this was done without any prior warning,” said Deputy Murphy. “The local people have been told they can revert to Campile or Duncannon to use the bottle banks there but that’s a 30km round trip, it’s insane.

“I was told three months ago that WCC were looking at other sites for the bottle bank and yet, when I spoke to a senior engineer this morning I was told the same thing again. I would consider Fethard-on-Sea to be one of the more progressive villages in the county and in light of that this leaves a bad taste in the mouth to be honest.”

With the tourist season just around the corner, the FCDA now fears an increase in fly-tipping and littering in the village. “We want this (bottle bank) brought back immediately as we are coming into high tourist season and no glass recycling will lead to a significant increase in rubbish,” reads its petition. “The local full time residents also badly need this facility all year around. We ask Wexford County Council (WCC) to revise its regulations and reinstate the bottle bank to the ex-council depot site.”

And Deputy Murphy said asking people to drive to neighbouring villages will not only be a massive inconvenience, it will also negatively impact the environment.

“On average there’s between 30-50 people using that bank on a daily basis, so when you calculate the carbon emissions involved in each of them driving elsewhere it makes no sense, there’s no thinking behind it at all. I proposed a suggestion box be put in the local post office so that the council might at least communicate with the community but that wasn’t done either, for the people of Fethard-on-Sea to be treated like this just isn’t good enough.”