Free May Bank Holiday weekend festival at Hook Lighthouse

Popular coastal Wexford tourist attraction to host family entertainment

Hook Lighthouse is the place to be for free festival fun this May bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday the Irish Coast Services, including the local Fethard on Sea Coast Guard, will be at Hook to demonstrate and talk to visitors about the importance of safety at sea and walking coastal areas. They will also highlight the important role they play and how to become part of this important service.

On bank holiday Monday the Dunbrody Archers will be at Hook Lighthouse from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. showcasing their activities and offering 'try it out' opportunities.

The festival weekend places a large emphasis on sea safety at what is typically the beginning of the bathing and boating season and throughout the weekend an opportunity to learn first-hand about safety at sea with free demonstrations on offer from members of the Irish Coast Guard and voluntary rescue services all weekend long.

The action-packed weekend includes entertainment from the resident Pirate Pat and his crew. The very popular treasure quest with goodies for all those who complete their tasks will be on offer, but should you not succeed a member of your crew walk the plank.

Hook’s resident artist Rose will be on hand all weekend in her workshop and there will be a prize daily for the best art judged by Rose herself.

Throughout the weekend the Hook Lighthouse team will also place a focus on the heritage and past of Hook Lighthouse, shining a light on life as it was at this, the world’s oldest operational lighthouse.

The Shine A Light festival takes place in conjunction with the Great Lighthouses of Ireland, ‘Shine a Light’ events over the May bank holiday weekend whereby lighthouses around Ireland including Hook Lighthouse will shine a light and celebrate and share the rich tradition and work that they did of carrying out daily.

A raffle will also be hosted as The Helen Blake project crew will sell raffle tickets on Sunday for two Adirondack chairs with all proceeds of this fundraiser going to the final phase of building a replica of the Helen Blake lifeboat.