Four companies express interest in building advance factory in New Ross

There have been four Expressions of Interest submitted to Wexford County Council from companies interested in building an advance factory in New Ross.

Speaking at the New Ross Municipal District meeting, area manager Alan Fitzhenry said: “The process of reviewing the Expressions Of Interest and engagement with the interested parties has now begun.”

The first meeting took place last week, between an interested party and the council’s Economic Development Section.

Cllr Bridín Murphy called for the matter to be listed for every monthly New Ross council meeting for updates and Cllr Anthony Connick said it was great news that four companies were interested.