Former NBC anchor and Gript editor to take to the stage at Kennedy Summer School in Wexford

The editor of Gript, the former commissioner of New York City Human Rights Commission, and the chairman of the Republicans Overseas UK, will form part of the US politics panel at this year’s Kennedy Summer School.

Taking place on Saturday, September 2 at 4.15 p.m. the panel will see human rights lawyer Pat Gatling, UK republican Greg Swenson, American journalist and former NBC anchor Renee Fattah, and Gript editor John McGuirk take to the stage in New Ross as part of this year’s event.

Pat Gatling has served as both commissioner and chairperson of the New York City Human Rights Commission, a role he was appointed to by Mayor Mike Bloomberg. The New York City Human Rights Commission is tasked with enforcing anti-discrimination laws in the US, protecting individuals in the areas of employment, housing and public accommodations.

As the commissioner, Ms Gatling managed an agency comprised of attorneys and human rights specialists, negotiated contracts and settlements, hosted and trained international officials, conducted diversity and inclusion seminars, produced numerous publications, created public information campaigns, and directed investigative efforts.

Greg Swenson is a founding partner of Brigg Macadam Ltd, a market investment banking firm in London, he is a frequent commentator in financial and news media, discussing economics, markets and geopolitics, and has appeared on BBC, CNN, CNBC, Fox and Al Jazeera. He is the chairman of Republicans Overseas UK and founded the Hamilton Society, a London-based discussion forum for centre-right Anglo-Americans.

Renee Chenault-Fattah is an American journalist and former co-anchor of the WCAU NBC 10 News, she was named to the PoliticsPA list of ‘Sy Snyder's Power 50’ list of influential individuals in Pennsylvania politics in 2002 and has also made the list of ‘Pennsylvania's Most Politically Powerful Women’.

Irish writer and political commentator John McGuirk is the editor of Gript, and he is also a regular contributor to The Irish Catholic.

The panel will be asked to reflect upon the central issues – both substantive and systemic – confronting the United States in 2023.

"With the kick-off of the primary season just a few months away, it will consider President Joe Biden’s tenure in the White House thus far and whether has his administration succeeded or failed in the wake of the tumultuous term in office of his predecessor,” said the organising committee. “The session will then turn to the 2024 presidential election, in particular the dynamics of the race for the Republican nomination.”

This year’s Summer School has been billed as a “festival of Irish and American, history, politics and culture” and will feature over 60 guest speakers with Canadian Ambassador Nancy Smyth, set to open the occasion. Former Irish football manager and two-time European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest, Martin O’Neill, is one of the most anticipated guests this year and he will discuss his life in football and share his views on the future of the game.

An expert panel will discuss the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s membership of the European Union with moderator Alex White, joined by Patrick Honohan, Suzanne Lynch, Lucinda Creighton and Dermot Murnaghan. The Saturday interview will see a husband and wife political duo take to the stage to discuss their opposing political viewpoints, with democratic political consultant James Carville joined by his wife, republican political consultant, Mary Matalin.

