Former garage site on New Ross quayfront is the preferred location for new hotel

The old garage site on the quay in New Ross has been chosen as one of the preferred sites for a hotel.

Wexford County Council Chief Executive Tom Enright confirmed that the site is one of two the local authority are interested in buying with a view to seeing a large hotel built to increase badly needed bed nights in the town.

Mr Enright said: “There is a town centre hotel needed for New Ross. We’ve looked at seven sites. We’ve discounted some of them but there are a couple sites that we think would be a perfect location. We’re narrowing in on that and we hope to have discussions in the coming months with the owners."

He said there has been huge interest from hoteliers in the hotel space at Trinity Wharf in Wexford town.

"We know from a study done by Fáilte Ireland back in 2019 that Wexford is short about 500 bed nights and that was before we had the Ukrainian crisis, so there is a huge need for five or six large hotels in the county. We are seeing some progress on that, including on the quay front in Wexford and there is a proposal for large hotel in Courtown.

"What we are hoping to do is to identify a site and acquire it and to have a shovel ready project for an investor. We also know that the site on the quays in Rosbercon has been purchased by somebody who has hotels so maybe there will be an opportunity around that as well."

The old Garage site opposite the Dunbrody centre and the Dunnes Stores owned car park beside it are considered ideal sites, as is another site slightly back from the quay near Lidl. Mr Enright said in time there would be scope for the development of a hotel in Rosbercon on the Stafford site.

He said developing one of two sites near the Dunbrody is a ‘no brainer’ for an ambitious hotelier.

"There are two large brownfield sites that we are looking at. I think if you look at what’s going to happen in New Ross in the coming years from the greenway which will bring huge numbers of visitors. The Norman centre that is planned with Fáilte Ireland ourselves is going to bring somewhere between 150,000 and 200,000 visitors here. If you want to benefit from tourists visiting a location you have to keep them overnight.

"Having people come in on buses and staying elsewhere – you don’t really benefit from that.” He said when there were no office developments in Gorey, the local authority stepped into that market, in the same way it is doing with the advance factory in New Ross.

"We are doing the same here where we can acquire a site and get planning permission and make it easy for an investor. There is an urgency around it. In the last 12 months there have been three applications for hotels in Dungarvan. They are trying to catch up and are facing a huge accommodation issue.

"We are trying to get ahead of that here in New Ross. We are trying to bring people here and hold onto them longer so they can enjoy the Barrow ferry and go to the Hook, the €7m Norman centre and other places." Mr Enright said the greenway will take a few years to take off, adding that a project like a large hotel in New Ross will take three to five years to deliver.

"We don’t want the market to wait until the new Norman centre and the greenway are up and running. We want to ensure we have accommodation coming on stream at the same so we can get the maximum benefit form the tours who will be coming here.”