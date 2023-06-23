Fond farewell as Raheen NS school secretary retires after 22 years

Warm wishes have been extended to Mary Howlett who retired last week as school secretary from Raheen National School after 22 years.

Mary, who has lived in the area for several decades, has seen the school grow from 83 pupils in the year 2001 to 150 pupils in September 2023.

“Her presence in the school has had a hugely positive influence on the Raheen school community,” said a school spokesperson.

"Mary is a remarkable lady and we wish her health and happiness in her retirement.”

Mary received gifts and numerous cards upon her retirement having contributed so much and been a friendly face at the school over 22 years.