Five families left homeless after apartment blaze in Wexford

An apartment fire in New Ross on Monday has seen families left temporarily homeless due to smoke and fire damage.

Emergency services attended the scene at Priory Lane apartment block in New Ross shortly before 1 p.m. By this time residents of apartments adjoining the second floor apartment fully ablaze, had fled their homes and were gathered on the road.

It is not known if someone was in the apartment when the fire took hold, but no injuries were reported. A resident of a neighbouring apartment said they were very fortunate it happened during the day and not at night.

Two units of New Ross Fire Service attended the scene, sealing off the road, with traffic reduced to one lane on the main road on New Ross quay. They were joined by gardaí and two fire fighter units from Graiguenamanagh as fire crews battled the blaze.

One witnesses saw flames shooting from the windows and debris falling down onto the road and foot path, which is often used by residents on their way to and from their homes.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, and an investigation into what caused the blaze is now under way.

New Ross Gardaí confirmed that the fire wasn’t started maliciously.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ray Murphy said the fire occurred at ‘Block I’, adding that two teams of two fire fighters - wearing breathing apparatus - fought the blaze from outside because of the intensity of the heat. “Once it was cooled the teams could go in and extinguish the fire.” He said five upper floor apartments suffered bad smoke damage and the apartment where the fire broke out was badly damaged.

Initial indications are that the cause of the fire was due to an electrical appliance.

The fire crews were around four hours on site, with access to Priory Lane blocked off.

Mr Murphy said: “Thankfully there were no injuries but it does leave five families homeless. There was a big fire in an apartment block in Dublin on Sunday with a huge number of people left homeless but whenever there is a fire in an apartment block there can be big consequences for people.” The fire on Monday follows a fire at the apartment block previously, which saw damage to several apartments and numerous people evacuated. Cllr Anthony Connick paid tribute to the retained fire fighters who got to the scene quickly and extinguished the blaze.

He said they deserve better work pay and conditions so they can get a mortgage to buy a house.

“They do Trojan work and they put their lives at risk going into buildings. The fire caused smoke and water damage to properties, but at least no one was hurt.”