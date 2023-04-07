Fine Gael stalwarts past and present are honoured at New Ross event

New Ross Fine Gael District certificates of recognition at the Horse & Hound. Aaron Reville Chairperson of New Ross Fine Gael District, Paul Kehoe TD and Harry Twomey Wexford Constituency Chairperson with formaer and presents councillors. Photo; Mary Browne

New Ross Fine Gael District recently held an event to recognise and honour members for their dedicated service to the party. Explaining the significance of the night, Aaron Reville Chairperson of the District Executive Committee, said, “It’s important to thank members for their work and support. Our public representatives, county councillors, and TDs are well aware of the importance of strong local membership to the party. The theme of tonight’s presentations is ‘proud of our past, looking forward to our future’.”

Held in the Horse and Hound, the night saw over 80 Certificates of Service presented to members and their family representatives. New Ross councillor Bridin Murphy thanked all of those present and asked that they remember party members who had passed away during the pandemic. “Not only was it not possible to attend removals and funerals, the traditional guard of honour could not be provided,” said Cllr Murphy. “Tonight we pay our respects to their families.”

Deputy Paul Kehoe presented the certificates, which came from Fine Gael headquarters and were signed by General Secretary John Carroll and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Deputy Kehoe thanked the members for their membership and service to Fine Gael and passed his and the party’s sympathies to those family members representing members who were deceased or too ill to attend.

Commenting on the fact that New Ross Fine Gael district has always been active and diligent in holding monthly meetings, he said “Politics is all local and it’s vital to councillors and TDs that the local membership is active. Some of the certificates being presented this evening are for four, five and even six decades of service, not merely to Fine Gael but to the community and county.”

Constituency Fine Gael Chairperson Harry Toomey thanked Deputy Kehoe, Cllr Murphy and all of the families and members present and then called for a minutes silence for those members who have passed away. “

The Wexford Fine Gael Party is hugely aware of the work, support and service of New Ross District members past and present,” said Mr Toomey. “The members have always been the backbone and driving force of the party. I wish to place my thanks and appreciation on the record to every member being presented with a certificate this evening.”