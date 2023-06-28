Family travel from Australia and America for Palace man James Kehoe’s 90th party

6th May 2023 Photographed at James Kehoe's 90th Birthday in the Horse & Hound. Photo: Patrick Browne

PALACE WEST man James Kehoe enjoyed a 90th birthday in style at the Horse & Hound, with family who traveled from as far away as Australia and America to be by his side.

The sports mad, former Rathnure hurler, was thrilled to see the family come together in what was the first big gathering in seven years.

“He was really looking forward to it and had an amazing time,” a family member said.

Some of his siblings came from Dublin and his children from Australia, America and closer by to home all attended.

The big Wexford fan delayed the party by a few minutes as he was engrossed in watching the Model County play that day, but was glad when he arrived.

Enjoying good health, James was predeceased by his wife a decade ago.

The family wish to thank the team at the Horse & Hound for putting on a great spread and everyone who attended.