Eugene O'Neill festival will take place in New Ross in October

This year’s Eugene O’Neill International Festival of Theatre will take place in New Ross from Thursday, October 12, to Sunday, October 15, with a variety of entertainment on offer.

There will be a reception at Brandon House Hotel for the visiting delegations from Danville Municipal Council, the Eugene O’Neill Foundation members from the US and the Eugene O’ Neill Society members from US and Europe on the opening night.

The Friday night play will feature a professional Irish production. This is still at negotiation stage and details will be announced shortly .

On Saturday October 14, by popular demand, Wexford band Green Road and special guest Clodagh Kinsella will perform for the O’Neill Gathering event in St Michael’s Theatre.

"Green Road and Clodagh’s tour of America was extremely successful and notably the concert in Danville sold out five weeks in advance and as a result we are expecting a boost in the numbers coming from Danville to the festival this year,” said festival organiser Sean Reidy.

Sunday, October 15, will feature a US Foundation production of the Eugene O’Neill play ‘Anna Christie’.

‘Anna Christie’ is the story of a former prostitute who falls in love, but runs into difficulty in turning her life around. It made its Broadway debut at the Vanderbilt Theatre on November 2, 1921 and O'Neill – whose family have roots near New Ross in Tinneranny – received the 1922 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for this work.

This production will have a cast of six professional actors from the US and is performed over four acts.

It will be directed by the noted O’Neill specialist Director Eric Fraisher Hayes from California.

There will be a significant academic component this year with a series of panels to be co-chaired by Professor Katie Johnson of the University of Miami and President of the Eugene O’Neill Society, and Dr Richard Hayes of SETU.

"We are expecting O’Neill Scholars from the US , Europe and Ireland to attend,” said Mr Reidy.