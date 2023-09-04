Enniscorthy woman retires from Tesco New Ross having raised over €100,000 for charities

Mary McGrath photographed at a surprise party to mark her retirement after 17 years from Tesco. She is photographed with a certificate to mark €75,431 for Temple street and CHI Dayna St Ledger, Brian Kenny store manager and Joanna Lulek customer experience manager. Photo; Mary Browne

When Mary McGrath interviewed for a job in Tesco when it was about to open in New Ross 17 years ago she couldn’t have known the difference she would go on to make in the lives of sick children and vulnerable people over the coming years.

On her retirement in late August she learned that she had raised €75,431 for Temple Street Hospital alone, with her and her fellow charity committee members raising tens of thousands of euros more for other charities over the years.

The Enniscorthy woman was born into a dancing home; her mother Lizzie O’Connor having taught dancing. Like her sister Bernadette, Mary caught the bug and went on to teach children in New Ross and Glenmore.

Mary started working in Tesco a week after doing her interview for the job.

"I worked in health and beauty and clothing and went in to the grocery department, stacking shelves and doing other jobs. I wanted to work one day a week but the minimum was 25 hours a week so I ended up coming in to work four days a week.”

She taught majorettes as well – cycling to Glenmore to do so before she got her motorbike.

Mary quickly got involved in the fundraising committee. "Some of the team moved on from the committee so I ended up doing it on my own. The staff were absolutely brilliant helping me with it over the years, as were the managers who are so kind.” Among the fundraising initiatives was selling CDs one Christmas of St Canice’s NS pupils singing Christmas carols, along with managers Nigel Troy and Teresa O’Leary.

"Tom Butler did the CD for us for free and it sold very well.”

Mary also sold 80 of her porcelain dolls.

She raised money for the Irish Cancer Society and Aware, before devoting several years to raising money for Temple Street.

When the pandemic hit Mary continued doing charity work from home. She returned to the store as the pandemic was starting to peter out and worked in clothing and in the warehouse.

Among her proudest achievements was assisting people by lobbying Tesco to ensure that any shoes that were about to be thrown out or items of clothing be made available to be given to hard pressed families.

"I got clothing and toys and shoes and Halloween outfits for people in Enniscorthy and New Ross.”

Mary said her husband has been a huge supporter of her over the years.

She got the surprise of her life on her final day at work.

"I’m 17 and a half years here. It was an emotional day because they gave me the biggest surprise of my life in the canteen. I walked in and I nearly passed out. I don’t know who was on the shop floor. Even some people who had left came back in.” She was sent a lovely message from a charity officer at Temple Street Hospital thanking her and Tesco for their enormous donations over the years and received lovely gifts including an overnight hotel stay and two tickets to see an Abba tribute band from her colleagues.

She also received a photo display of her with her colleagues and a throw with loving words written on it.Mary wishes to thank her colleagues for the wonderful send off and gifts, the Tesco customers who supported the charities over the years and Tesco management for all their support.