Dog fouling causing a stink on outskirts of New Ross

The outskirts of New Ross are badly littered with dog dirt prompting calls for fresh measures to address the issue.

Responding to concerns raise by Cllr Michael Whelan at the New Ross Municipal District meeting, senior environmental officer Gerry Forde said there are ‘one and a half’ dog wardens allocated to New Ross.

“We do proactive visit to various spots where dog fouling is reported. Alert me to the locations and we’ll follow up,” he said.

Cllr Whelan asked if the wardens can keep a closer eye on ‘dog dirting’ and supply more dg waste bags.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Sheehan said the entire downtown area suffers from dog droppings, whereas Mr Forde said the reports he has been getting concern the outskirts of the heritage town.