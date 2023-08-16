‘Death trap’ abandoned Wexford leisure centre closed off with bill being sent to owner

The Keep Out sign at the entrance to Hookless leisure centre.

An abandoned south Wexford leisure centre – described as a ‘death tap’ by a Wexford councillor – has been closed off to the public among health and safety concerns.

The pools at Hookless leisure centre – where many young people learned to swim in the 2000s – have been drained – revealing the extent of the dumping in the centre.

Wexford County Council workers visited the centre on Friday after this newspaper highlighted the story three days previously.

Welcoming the works, Cllr George Lawlor said: “I am delighted to say that the pools have been drained. This was the first piece of work work I called for to be done as a matter of urgency given the dangerous nature of what was inside the building. I have been assured bills will be issued to the owner for all works carried out and for any previous works at the Hookless leisure centre.” Cllr Lawlor said plans will be drawn up to make the centre safe and improve its appearance.

“The director of services has informed me that the building is inaccessible again but to me this is only the beginning of the process. It’s essential that the leisure centre, bar and restaurant are made safe and looking to the future we need to see what is the best way forward. Is it a collaboration with the owner or through the CPO process to dispose of it.”

Situated at Hookless Village, the old Hookless Leisure Centre has been lying derelict and idle for the best part of two decades. In that time, the deterioration has been rapid.

Locals have been raising the issue for nearly a decade amid concerns that before long, a child could be seriously injured or worse while exploring these eerie abandoned buildings.

Despite the decay, it’s clear that in its heyday this was a fine facility. The once-attractive swimming pool is now full of foul-smelling, brown stagnant water. Lurking beneath the surface are old paint cans, plasterboard, a TV and even an old arcade machine.

Upstairs, through partially dilapidated interior walls, disintegrating and burnt treadmills, stairmasters and other equipment will tell you that this was the gym, with a balcony overlooking the pool downstairs.

Gaps in the floorboards and all manner of obstacles hanging from the ceiling mean that would-be explorers need to have their wits about them.

Therein lies the concern for Labour councillor George Lawlor.

“This is an absolute death-trap,” he said, having taken a look around for himself. “The level of dereliction here is appalling and extremely dangerous. Within a few hundred yards of all this, we have young kids running about. In fact a five year-old child showed us how to get in here.

“There are kids and teenagers getting in here every night. I was alerted to this situation by someone extremely concerned of the dangers that this building poses.”

The ownership of the one-time leisure centre is somewhat of a mystery. The company Hookless Leisure Centre Ltd was established in 1997 and was closed in October of 2007 after a liquidator was appointed.

Cllr Lawlor is keen to stress that the current owner of Hookless Village, Willie O’Leary, does not own this building. His holiday homes are currently occupied by over 200 Ukrainian people who fled war and destruction in their home country, only to be greeted by a different brand of urban decay and dereliction.