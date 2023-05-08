Crash on New Ross to Wexford road after calves break free from field
David LoobyNew Ross Standard
EMERGENCY services attended the scene of an accident at Carrigbyrne on the New Ross to Wexford road Monday morning, after calves broke out from a field and ran into a truck.
The accident occurred at around 6.30 a.m. on the N25 road when several calves broke out of a field and ran across the road.
The truck driver was powerless to avoid them and struck a couple of animals. A vet was called to the scene but it was too late to save the calves.
One lane of the road was closed for a few hours as the scene was cleared and it reopened fully within two hours.