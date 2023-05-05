County Wexford water supply had high levels of pesticides on several occasions in 2022

Thirteen incidents of pesticide exceedance were detected in the public drinking water supplies in Clonroche village in 2022.

They were detected as part of Uisce Éireann’s public water supply monitoring programme.

The Wexford village’s water supply takes raw water from boreholes in the surrounding area but they are vulnerable to run-off from land.

Uisce Éireann is asking users of any herbicide or pesticide products to consider the adverse effects such products might have on local drinking water supplies especially with regard to their importance to local homes and businesses in the community.

Uisce Éireann and the NPDWAG are asking the farming community, green keepers, grounds keepers and domestic users of pesticides to consider whether they need to use pesticides at all.

“Pesticides must only be used where strictly necessary and only after the possibility of using other control methods has been carefully considered,” said a spokesperson for Irish Water.

"Minimising pesticide use not only helps to protect water quality but also has multiple wider environmental benefits,” he added.

People are being asked to note that leaving areas unsprayed can help native flowering plant species to grow and support a range of insects including bees and other vital pollinators.

“One third of Ireland’s bee species are threatened with extinction and by helping the bee population survive and thrive we are also helping to protect our precious water sources," said the spokesperson. For information on practical ways to help bees and other pollinators check out the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan at pollinators.ie.

“Farmers should also bear in mind that the application of herbicides reduces sward species diversity and could negatively impact on payments through agri-environmental schemes,” said the spokesperson.

“Where pesticide use is considered necessary, the NPDWAG continues to work with local communities to ensure that best practice measures to protect drinking water sources and biodiversity are always followed,” he added.

Farmers and other landholders dealing with the challenge of rushes are asked to note the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) guidance on the sustainable management of rushes.

It’s an approach is based on the concepts of containment or suppression and is aimed at minimising the use of pesticides.

Speaking about the issues in Clonroche, Patrick Duggan, Uisce Éireann’s Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist, said: “In Co Wexford the exceedances of the drinking water regulations for Bentazone were noted in the Clonroche public water supplies following routine sampling. While our consultation with the HSE has concluded that the levels we are detecting do not represent a threat to public health, they are still however undesirable in drinking water and it is therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and seek out alternatives.”

Dr Aidan Moody, DAFM and chairperson of NPDWAG, said it’s important that everyone remains focused on the issue and that there is “a sustained effort by stakeholders to continue the good progress that has been made in recent years”.

“Users of pesticides must always consider the possibilities for alternative control methods in the first instance and if the application of pesticides is considered essential make sure that they follow best practice measures to protect water quality,” he said.

If pesticides have to be used some basic steps to reduce risks to drinking water sources and the aquatic environment include: choose the right pesticide product – products containing MCPA are NOT approved for use in weed-wipers and are not permitted to be used from the end of September until the beginning of March; Read and follow the product label; Do not use pesticides if rain is forecast in the next 48 hours; Make sure you are aware of the location of all nearby water courses; Comply with any buffer zone specified on the product label to protect the aquatic environment; Mark out the specified buffer zone from the edge of the river or lake or other water course and drainage ditches; Avoid spills, stay well back from open drains and rinse empty containers three times into the sprayer; Store and dispose of pesticides and their containers properly.

People are also reminded of the importance of never filling a sprayer directly from a water course or carry out mixing, loading or other handling operations beside a water course.