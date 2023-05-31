County Wexford village enters Tidy Towns competition for the first time in 16 years

CAMPILE, the home of rugby legend Tadhg Furlong, is back in the Tidy Towns competition after a 16-year hiatus, with everyone being called upon to give an hour or less a week to make the village look in tip top shape ahead of judging in June and August.

Campile village will be judged on the whole village from the train station to Portobello, including St James' Villas Upper and Lower, Abbey View, Sliabh Coillte, Shelbourne Place, Campile Utd Soccer Club and all the houses and green areas in between.

Campile Area Development Group Chairperson Celine Hayes Barrett said residents in the village’s five estates have been active cutting grass and making small improvements, while Horeswood/Ballykelly Scout group and Campie United members and coaches are all chipping in to make the village look its best.

“We really hope everyone will get involved and get out and about and do their bit. Please spread the word and keep working on all the good that is done so far,” said Celine.

"2007 was the last time we entered. We have been doing a lot of projects so there’s a lot of groundwork. We will se how the judging goes and that will give us some indication about where to go for next year’s application. It’s all positive and we’re trying to create a positive feeling in the village and to get people back out and talking to each other.”

She thanked the people in the estates for cutting their lawns and the common grass areas.

"The Tidy Towns plan has created a lovely vibe in the village. We are trying to make everyone look at their own area and we’ve been creating habitats for ducks, birds and bats with nesting boxes and bat boxes. We are delighted when we see them occupied.

"This has all been a work in progress over the last four to five years here with Campile Area Development Group. Hopefully the judges will see the nice, tranquil place the river walk is and can sit down and enjoy a nice ice cream while they’re here.” She said the Tidy Towns drive has gotten a very positive feedback since it was announced. “We have some new members who have volunteered to join us and we are hoping it will encourage a lot more people to come on board. It’s a very positive thing and not a lot of work is involved. At the moment we’re a small bunch but we work well together. We are trying to create a community again and to see everybody interacting and working together."

The Campile Community Development Group committee comprise chairperson Celine, secretary Claire Howlin, treasurer Fabian Flood, PRO Michelle McWilliams and committee members May Cadgdon, Bonnie O’Sullivan, John Flynn, Peter O’Rourke, Loretto Kenny and Susan Kent.

Celine said: “We decided this year to enter the tidy town because I think it’s good to get an objective eye and maybe there is more we can do. We are very lucky to have volunteers that pop in out all the time with their different interests and expertise we have grass cutters, the stimmers, nature enthusiasts, flower enthusiasts, our nesting box, bug hotel makers, our rock painters ,the litter pickers, Facebook, the dreaded form filling and emails – it takes a lot to keep a village tidy and we need people with all different expertise.

“We were very lucky to obtain two Tus workers this year James and Rory who are doing Trojan work alongside our committee.”

She said Campile village is one of the bigger villages in the district with five housing estates. “When we contacted some people from each estate about the tidy towns we were met with nothing but positively and they thought it was a great idea.

"We all know it can be challenging to get people out and people are so time deprived, but we have to keep trying and it can be quiet rewarding and satisfying when you do. There's nothing like seeing the flowers you forgot you planted last year popping up or seeing all the bird boxes that were made all been occupied.

“We also get great support from our local groups for our litter picks or anything else really we ask them to do, the local 12th Wexford Ballykelly/Horeswood scouts, Horeswood Camogie Club, Campile soccer club, Horeswood GAA, Campile Hall and all the business are always there to help us whenever they can.”

Anyone interested in volunteering an hour of their time can contact 087 6569345 or

campileareadevelopmentgroup@gmail.com