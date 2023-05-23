County Wexford transport company apply for planning to allow for expansion

Nolan Transport officially opened a new €12 million Global Logistics Park in Wexford in January. From left; Tom Enright CEO Wexford County Council and Noel Nolan, Director of the Warehousing Division of Nolan Transport.

NOLAN TRANSPORT has sought planning permission for three warehouses, an administration building, among other works at Portersland in New Ross.

Nolan Warehousing and Logistics Ltd applied in early May to New Ross Municipal District

to build three warehouses providing a total floor space of 6,549.3m2, construction of a single storey admin building (64.6m2) including toilet facilities, canteen, office and associated facilities.

The company also plan to build a service yard including drainage works, hydrocarbon

bypass separator, soakaway, new boundary treatment, landscape works, staff and truck parking areas, control barrier and ancillary works on a site measuring 1.84Ha.

A decision is expected by the autumn.