Concern as Wexford coast welcomes increasing numbers of whales and dolphins

‘Alarming concern’ over rising sea temperatures amid threat to tourism as dead mammal numbers rise

A leading Wexford expert on sea life has expressed deep concern about the increasing numbers of dolphins and whales arriving on our shores.

Kevin MacCormick, a volunteer with the Irish Whale & Dolphin Group for 25 years, said this new phenomenon could lead to a significant death toll for the beloved creatures, especially dolphins on our beaches, due to a lack of resources in returning them to deeper waters.

Several whales and a pod of 20 long fin pilot whales were spotted off the south west Wexford coast over recent weeks, with some becoming stranded and dying.

“We are concerned that we have an unusually large number in this area in such a short space of time. We don’t really know the reason they’re all coming, but there are some coincidences we’re exploring,” said Mr MacCormick.

He said rising sea temperatures, effullent in the Waterford estuary and deep sea digging at the sites of offshore wind farms off the Co Wexford coast could all be playing a part in attracting the large creatures to the coastline.

“We are getting a lot of dead and live stranded whales. There are a lot of surveys off shore for wind farms. My partner’s cousin is a fisherman and they pulled up hydrophones which detect dolphins off Blackwater and there are more of them off of Dunmore East. Obviously there is piling going on and they make a lot of noise, which transfers with sonar and there are all these species off the continental shelf.”

A long fin pilot whale which was found in Fethard later died and a striped dolphin arrived in Duncannon.

“There have been several minke whales floating around which haven’t stranded. We successfully re-floated one at Duncannon Beach but it later died. It was swimming around parallel to the shore. We had another one which stranded at Hook Head in mid-June and there was a really rare species of whale recorded in Dunmore East, which was inaccessible up on a rock. The council took it away and disposed of it.”

In August While marine ecology experts were shocked to find a huge smalltooth tiger shark, which measured 4.3m (14ft) in length on the sandy shores of Kilmore Quay. This was a first for the island of Ireland and possibly only the second recorded instance of this species turning up this far north. The discovery was initially made by Swiss tourists who were staying in the seaside village.

The smalltooth tiger shark is considered a deep water species and is generally discovered in tropical and warm temperate waters. It’s quite a rare species and very little is known of its biology and behaviour, which makes this Wexford discovery all the more fascinating.

Mr MacCormick said there is currently no funding to take large whales to labs for analysis.

“The concern is there is something driving these species to our shores. 20 dolphins arrived recently. They are very social mammals. If one is sick and comes close to the shore the others will join it in sympathy. It’s a huge job to get them out to deep waters again. We don’t have the resources to mobilise enough people. The Coast Guard and RNLI sometimes help us but if it’s 20 plus pilot whales it’s a massive logistical operation to keep them from overheating and keeping them moist.”

He said the potential for a massive stranding is very real in Co Wexford. “That would cause big problems. We don’t want to have a lot of animals laying dead on our beaches, a key attraction and tourism driver for Co Wexford.

“I have seen seen this amount of mammals in Wexford before. You could point a finger to global warming and temperatures are heating up. The water is 15 degrees now which is abnormal for this time of the year. You’d normally see those temperatures in the autumn. There is alarming concern out there.”