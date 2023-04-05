Coastal Wexford benefits from €600k plus Greenlink boost

100 workers on project spending in Fethard on Sea, south Wexford areas

Hundreds of metres of undersea ducting stored at Bagnibun prior to being pushed through boreholes drilled under the headland and into the Irish Sea.

THE head of the company building a €500m interconnector between coastal Co Wexford and Wales has outlined the huge impact it will have on the country and local community.

James O’Reilly said: “We have one contractor, it’s a consortium between Siemens who are doing the converter station works and Sumitomo who are doing the underground cable, both on land and offshore.”

Mr O’Reilly was in Wexford to meet the Sumitomo workers and some landowners. He said: “With any major infrastructure project it’s impossible to build one and have no impact on the community but we try to build one and minimise the impact and if people have concerns we try to address them.” This includes ensuring access to B&Bs etc. and ensuring no road works are going on during the busy summer months in the Fethard on Sea, Duncannon area.

“Our contractors are professional, experienced contractors like GMC Materials who are doing the road works.”

Greenlink will cease all road works for laying of cables for the interconnector between Ireland and Wales during the busy summer season. The works stretch along 23kms of the roads of south west Wexford, with 8.5kms of cabling completed since September. 3kms of cables are through agricultural land.

The offshore cable laying will be done in two phases. “The first campaign is starting this September from Wales. It’s 80kms from the Welsh landfall out to the middle of the sea and in April 2024 the cable laying ship will come to off the coast of Wexford and lay the cable from of Baginbun to the middle of the sea where the cables will be jointed.” The depth of the cables will be over 120 metres in places.

"The water depth varies from 60 metres deep to over 100 metres deep at the centre. Under water offshore cable laying campaigns are always technically complex. We did surveys to identify the best route. We completed more surveys form August to September last year, identifying any obstacles that would need to be cleared. We have done a pretty good job of route engineering but the proof is in the pudding. Next September the trencher will trench a metre deep into the seabed, bury the cable and then cover the cable again. Until you get down there and start that work you don’t know how difficult it will be.”

Mr O’Reilly said all roads will be returned to at least as good condition before they were touched. He said Greenlink had to have certain permissions from Wexford County Council to do their works, particularly for works on Wexford’s roads.

The community benefit has added up to €450,000 on Baginbun car park and slipway alone, along with over €150,000 in Ramsgrange on footpaths and road widening.

"It was supposed to be €300,000 in Baginbun, that was our requirement, but we actually spent €450,000. That was due to rising costs. In Baginbun we wanted the job to look right and it does.”

Solar panels are also being installed on houses at Great Island for residents.

Horizontal Direct Drilling is underway at Baginbun to ensure there is no impact on the beach, in a field the company has leased a field from a landowner.

"The total is 840 metres from Baginbun out to sea. The rig bores down 20 to 30 metres and it drills out under the beach out to sea. There are two bores, one for each cable: a positive and a negative cable and then a duct is put in and there will be a small messenger cable that goes down through the duct and when the cable laying ship comes along and the cable will be winched off ship, attached to the messenger cable and pulled in. There will be an onshore joint bay where the offshore cable will be joined to the onshore cable.” All of these works will be underground. “Nobody will ever see anything and there will be no footprint in Baginbun after we leave in late 2024. The only trace of Greenlink will be the converter station inside the site.” Due to noise from the drilling rig a householder nearby complained so tall stacks of hay bales were sourced by Greenlink which have significantly minimised the noise pollution.

"This rig runs 24/7. One of the boreholes is completed and work has started on the second bore. We have just completed the drilling works in Wales. It’s an even longer drill there because it goes under freshwater beach and there is a preserved area of dunes.” A specialist Dutch drilling contractor company is working on the boreholes.

Mr O’Reilly said the 20 strong Dutch engineers have rented Baginbun Lodge for a few months, providing an economic boost locally.

“There are around 100 people locally employed on the project across all area: carpenters, fitters, electricians, general operatives on the site so there is money being contributed in the local economy, whether it’s diesel or breakfast rolls or things in the shop." There is a monthly charity pot initiative, which Greenlink and the contractors contribute to. The worker group that adheres best to health and safety get to choose the charity.

To date St Louis Day care Centre in Ramsgrange and Fethard RNLI have been among the beneficiaries.

Work is ongoing on the converter station at Great Island.

Having began in January 2022, testing will be carried out prior to it being commissioned.

Mr O’Reilly said the most advanced technology in Ireland is being used. "This technology is the latest converter technology. Four huge transformers are arriving on a barge on site in Great Island in August.”

The entire project will be completed by the end of November 2024.

“We are currently on schedule. There will be some local employment during the operational period of the project but these stations are unmanned. There will be local services cleaning, landscaping, servicing. There will be periodic maintenance where specialist crews will come and do an overhaul on the project and they will stay locally. These kinds of projects are not like a power station where you have hundreds of people working.”