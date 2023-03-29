Coastal Wexford and Waterford ‘By Hook or by Crooke’ walk launched

​Walk to talk in Hook Lighthouse, Duncannon, Arthurstown, Ballyhack and Passage East

This year’s Hike to the Hook will take place on Saturday, April 22, and will be covering a brand new route between the Hook Lighthouse and Crooke, Waterford, with participants getting free passage on the ferry.

With almost all of the walk offering views of the coast, the organisers, Hook Rural Tourism, are praying for good weather.

Walkers can start either at the lighthouse or in Crooke. With various lengths of routes there is one for everyone of any ability. From the full 21km option Crooke to Hook Lighthouse, to shorter options of 14km from Hook Lighthouse to Duncannon, 7km Hook Lighthouse to Templar’s Inn and 6.35km Crooke to Duncannon.

This year the funds raised will be shared between Fethard RNLI, the Helen Blake Lifeboat Project as well as other local causes.

“This is a leisurely walk exploring the stunning scenery of the Waterford Estuary from Crooke and Ballyhack through Duncannon to the Hook Lighthouse and everywhere in between. Walking has been proven to not only improve your physical health but also your mental wellbeing,” said Hook Rural Tourism manager, Gearoid Ryan.

”It’s not a linear walk this year. You can start at Crooke or Hook lighthouse and do as much or as little as you want.”

Mr Ryan said the team at Hook Tourism decided to change the route to showcase the other side of the peninsula.

“There are two starting points. We were initially going to run it from Hook to Crooke but then we thought it would be nice for people to do it simultaneously and meet in the middle, which is Duncannon.”

He said the people of both the Wexford and Waterford coastal communities will be afforded great views looking across the estuary.

“We’re trying to grow the relationship with the other side of the estuary. We’ve been in contact with the Passage East ferry company who have kindly sponsored free passage for all of the participants on the day and were enthusiastic about doing so.”Mr Ryan said there will be marshals all along the route and a shuttle bus will ferry people back from Hook Lighthouse or Crooke.

John Rogers from the Events section at Hook Tourism said: “It’s all about promoting the area and all of the money is being split between Fethard RNLI which covers right as far as Crooke and the Helen Blake Lifeboat.”

As an add on participants will be able to walk around Duncannon Fort which will be open on the day and can enjoy free tea and coffee at Duncannon Community Centre.

Spaces are limited so make sure you grab your ticket from www.HikeToTheHook.com as soon as you can. Tickets are €20 for adults and children go free.

