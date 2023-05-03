Co Wexford SNA Roisín lends a Lámh to sign language campaign

I found this project was more important than the Wexford rose because it is so beneficial to people

AN SNA from Fethard on Sea has been teaching people across the New Ross district about how to use Lámh sign language.

Lámh supports communication - between parents and child, between siblings, between friends. It can be a stepping stone to communicating with the world for children who find it difficult to speak.

Roisín works as an SNA in St Patrick’s special needs school in Enniscorthy where Lámh is used with the children.

"As part of my job I wanted to learn Lámh. I remember seeing a little girl outside the school signing to another child that she liked her clothes. The child didn’t know what she meant. I went out and explained what she was saying.”

This inspired Roisín (25) to try to teach Lámh to people outside the special needs school setting.

"A lot of people don’t know what it is. Because Fethard is such a tourism area I said I’d start showing people how to say hello.”

She said Lámh is a manual sign system used by children and adults with intellectual disability and communication needs in Ireland.

Using Lámh encourages eye contact and attention to movement. These are skills that are important for speech development. Using Lámh signs can help with developing vocabulary and language skills. Persons who use Lámh signs have a way to try out and practice how language works.

“Many children and adults with communication needs can understand much more than they can express verbally.”

Describing it as an easier version of Irish sign language. “Hand positions wouldn’t be as complex. There are less words in ‘sentences’. When we are signing we still speak. It’s about encouraging children to speak.” Roisín works with some children who are non verbal who have learned how to speak with the help of Lámh.

"Some children will never be verbal but they sign words to us. These children all have their hands so they can always communicate.” She said she is the first person to run such a programme. She has more than 40 businesses who want to get involved in the initiative.

“The school helped me. I just did this off my own back. When I have spare time I wanted to give something back. I’ve gotten a huge response. Initially I said I’d just do it for one or two businesses. Now I have businesses reaching out to me who want to get involved.” Roisín applied to the Rose of Tralee contest and Lámh was her talent. “I found this project was more important than the Wexford rose because it is so beneficial to people.”

Having introduced Lámh to people at pubs, shops, Hook Lighthouse, Fethard RNLI and Coast Guard and more, Roisín said she plans to do likewise in New Ross.

"I’ve gotten such a good response. Lámh also have an official programme that they run. I just wanted to make it more for my area because there are children in this area in special needs units like in Poulfur. I just want everyone to now how to say hello.”

During her introduction she gives a background about Lámh and teaches everyone how to say Hello.

“I was surprised some people were trained in Lámh but had forgotten about it. I was in Dillon’s shop (in Fethard) and a child came in and was signing in the shop and the girl behind the counter said hello with Lámh and the child's face was just lie she had won the Lotto. The staff member reached out to me later that that to say thank you. I thought I’d never be as good at Lámh as the people in school but if you just practice it will come to you easily.”

She said she learned by observing the pupils, adding that with RTE Jnr broadcasting a show called Dizzy Delivery using Lámh this year it could really take off.

Businesses can contact Roisín on her Instagram page, roisinsutton and on Facebook.