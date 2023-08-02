Co Wexford doctor is honoured by RNLI after 25 years of dedicated service

To honour his time with the organisation, lifeboat crew and management at Fethard RNLI gathered last week to pay tribute to Dr Cox at the station last week.

Prior to beginning with Fethard RNLI, Dr Cox served at Dun Laoghaire RNLI station for many years, but it was his work in Wexford which was remembered as he was presented with a framed print of Fethard’s D-Class Noamh Dubhan on a chart of Ballyteige Bay, Fethard’s operational area, by Owen Medland, Area Lifesaving Manager for the south east.

Owen acknowledged Dr Cox’s voluntary commitment to the cause of saving lives at sea and his career-long commitment to the RNLI and wished the doctor well for the future.

In response to his presentation, Dr. Cox said “While Fethard has done a lot for the lifeboat by providing crews to man our D-Class lifeboat, the lifeboat has done a lot for our community, not just in the high-profile activities of saving lives at sea but also is providing somewhere where people feel they belong and most of all that they feel they are doing something special and are appreciated.

"The picture of the Naomh Dubhan with the chart of Ballyteige Bay in the background is quite beautiful and will hang in our hallway for visitors to see for years to come. I wish you all continued success and, now that I do not have to go to work, I will try to take you up on your kind invitation to pop into the station for a cup of tea and a chat some evening.”

The management and crew of Fethard RNLI station wished John and Mary health and happiness as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.