Co Wexford councillor critical of charity shop opening in New Ross

A New Ross councillor took the unusual step of criticising the opening of a shop in the town, at the July New Ross Municipal District meeting.

During a discussion on the pedestrianisation of Quay Street – which is due to happen next year – Cllr Sheehan said: “I notice with disappointment that a prominent shop is becoming a charity shop. It would be preferable to minimise the number of charity organisations.” He said the council has powers, which it has used in the past, to limit the number of a certain type of shops on a street.

Area manager Alan Fitzhenry said the council management team will look at the bye laws into this.

On pedestrianisation, Mr Fitzhenry said: “The process of developing a Town Centre First Plan is currently under way, led by consultants CSR under the direction of the Town Regeneration Officer. The planned pedestrianisation of Quay Street and how best to develop this, will be informed by the TCF plan which is due for completion by August/September 2023.”

