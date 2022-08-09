Clouds flock to Inistioge for vintage rally

Hayley and Tammy Clifford from Inistioge with Mary Sue and Ciarán Dreelan from Graignamanagh.

The Inistioge vintage rally drew huge crowds again this year, with large sums raised for Co Kilkenny and local charities.

The rally on the August Bank Holiday Sunday saw motoring enthusiasts from across the country descend on the village.

One of the organisers of the family day on Sunday, Robbie Hennessy, said they were blessed with good weather, with crowds arriving as early as 11 a.m. for the festivities and to catch a glimpse of classic cars, tractors and machinery, including Japanese cars from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

"I’ve never seen that before, people arriving at 11 a.m. It wasn’t on for a couple of years and it was one of our most successful ever, apart from the All Ireland day in 2009. We gathered a lot of money for good causes,” Robbie said.

Half of the money raised – after expenses – will go to Kilkenny Hospice Homecare Society, with the remainder split between ten local organisations.

People enjoyed dog competitions, threshing, hurling matches featuring up and coming local players and more.

Prizes were handed out over the weekend, with great excitement in the village.

With everything from hang tough to face painting and other fun activities the children were entertained all day, as were the adults!

The organisers wish to thank everyone involved in making the weekend such a success.