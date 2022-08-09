Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.2°C Dublin

Clouds flock to Inistioge for vintage rally

From left: Marian Haplin from The Rower with Abbie Halpin from Limerick, Michael Halpin from The Rower, Dylan Halpin and Claire Cooke from Limerick. Expand
Alfie Kennedy from Clonroche hanging out. Expand
Front from left: Maria and Daniel Crosbie from Dunbell, Aoibhinn and Caoimhe Tierney Coleman from Tipperary. Back: Mick Crosbie from Dungarvan Kilkenny, Martin Crosbie and Margaret O&rsquo;Neill Crosbie from Dunbell. Expand
Sam Weymss and Ruth McDonnell from Thomastown with Brody. Expand
Frankie Maher and Maurice Walsh from Inistioge with Fenton, Red and Charlie. Expand
Charlotte, Norma, James and Noah Aylward and Daisy from Waterford. Expand
Silvia Darcia Reboredomontasdeoca from Spain with Doireann and Eabha Murphy from Ballygallan and Emma Campion from Ballycock Expand
Callum Jackson Clarke from Hacketstown. Expand
Ciarán Kavanagh from Dungarvan, Kilkenny. Expand
Frank Thompson from Paulstown with Michael Hennessey from Carlow and John Abbott from Carlow. Expand
Caoimhe and Melissa Garry from Thomastown with Ziggy. Expand
Shiela Rothwell from Dublin with Dax. Expand
Marie Therese, Anne, Richard and Larry Aylward from Hugginstown. Expand
From left: Timmy Kelly with John, Saoirse, Ciara and Ellie Kelly from Inistioge. Expand
31/7/2022 Inistioge field day. From left; Timmy, John, Saoirse, Ciara and Ellie Kelly from Inistioge. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
Hayley and Tammy Clifford from Inistioge with Mary Sue and Ciarán Dreelan from Graignamanagh. Expand

Close

From left: Marian Haplin from The Rower with Abbie Halpin from Limerick, Michael Halpin from The Rower, Dylan Halpin and Claire Cooke from Limerick.

From left: Marian Haplin from The Rower with Abbie Halpin from Limerick, Michael Halpin from The Rower, Dylan Halpin and Claire Cooke from Limerick.

Alfie Kennedy from Clonroche hanging out.

Alfie Kennedy from Clonroche hanging out.

Front from left: Maria and Daniel Crosbie from Dunbell, Aoibhinn and Caoimhe Tierney Coleman from Tipperary. Back: Mick Crosbie from Dungarvan Kilkenny, Martin Crosbie and Margaret O&rsquo;Neill Crosbie from Dunbell.

Front from left: Maria and Daniel Crosbie from Dunbell, Aoibhinn and Caoimhe Tierney Coleman from Tipperary. Back: Mick Crosbie from Dungarvan Kilkenny, Martin Crosbie and Margaret O’Neill Crosbie from Dunbell.

Sam Weymss and Ruth McDonnell from Thomastown with Brody.

Sam Weymss and Ruth McDonnell from Thomastown with Brody.

Frankie Maher and Maurice Walsh from Inistioge with Fenton, Red and Charlie.

Frankie Maher and Maurice Walsh from Inistioge with Fenton, Red and Charlie.

Charlotte, Norma, James and Noah Aylward and Daisy from Waterford.

Charlotte, Norma, James and Noah Aylward and Daisy from Waterford.

Silvia Darcia Reboredomontasdeoca from Spain with Doireann and Eabha Murphy from Ballygallan and Emma Campion from Ballycock

Silvia Darcia Reboredomontasdeoca from Spain with Doireann and Eabha Murphy from Ballygallan and Emma Campion from Ballycock

Callum Jackson Clarke from Hacketstown.

Callum Jackson Clarke from Hacketstown.

Ciarán Kavanagh from Dungarvan, Kilkenny.

Ciarán Kavanagh from Dungarvan, Kilkenny.

Frank Thompson from Paulstown with Michael Hennessey from Carlow and John Abbott from Carlow.

Frank Thompson from Paulstown with Michael Hennessey from Carlow and John Abbott from Carlow.

Caoimhe and Melissa Garry from Thomastown with Ziggy.

Caoimhe and Melissa Garry from Thomastown with Ziggy.

Shiela Rothwell from Dublin with Dax.

Shiela Rothwell from Dublin with Dax.

Marie Therese, Anne, Richard and Larry Aylward from Hugginstown.

Marie Therese, Anne, Richard and Larry Aylward from Hugginstown.

From left: Timmy Kelly with John, Saoirse, Ciara and Ellie Kelly from Inistioge.

From left: Timmy Kelly with John, Saoirse, Ciara and Ellie Kelly from Inistioge.

31/7/2022 Inistioge field day. From left; Timmy, John, Saoirse, Ciara and Ellie Kelly from Inistioge. Photo; Mary Browne

31/7/2022 Inistioge field day. From left; Timmy, John, Saoirse, Ciara and Ellie Kelly from Inistioge. Photo; Mary Browne

Hayley and Tammy Clifford from Inistioge with Mary Sue and Ciarán Dreelan from Graignamanagh.

Hayley and Tammy Clifford from Inistioge with Mary Sue and Ciarán Dreelan from Graignamanagh.

/

From left: Marian Haplin from The Rower with Abbie Halpin from Limerick, Michael Halpin from The Rower, Dylan Halpin and Claire Cooke from Limerick.

newrossstandard

David Looby

The Inistioge vintage rally drew huge crowds again this year, with large sums raised for Co Kilkenny and local charities.

The rally on the August Bank Holiday Sunday saw motoring enthusiasts from across the country descend on the village.

One of the organisers of the family day on Sunday, Robbie Hennessy, said they were blessed with good weather, with crowds arriving as early as 11 a.m. for the festivities and to catch a glimpse of classic cars, tractors and machinery, including Japanese cars from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

"I’ve never seen that before, people arriving at 11 a.m. It wasn’t on for a couple of years and it was one of our most successful ever, apart from the All Ireland day in 2009. We gathered a lot of money for good causes,” Robbie said.
Half of the money raised – after expenses – will go to Kilkenny Hospice Homecare Society, with the remainder split between ten local organisations.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

People enjoyed dog competitions, threshing, hurling matches featuring up and coming local players and more.

Prizes were handed out over the weekend, with great excitement in the village.

With everything from hang tough to face painting and other fun activities the children were entertained all day, as were the adults!

The organisers wish to thank everyone involved in making the weekend such a success.

Privacy