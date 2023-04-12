Cillian Murphy movie ‘Small Things Like These’ about to wrap up filming in New Ross

Positive benefits of film will reap rewards for town says New Ross council official

Small Things Like These filming in the Irishtown, New Ross. Photo; Mary Browne

Small Things Like These filming in New Ross. Actor Cillian Murphy (of Peaky Blinders fame) and actress Eileen Walsh (of Magdalene Sisters fame). Photo; Mary Browne

Small Things Like These filming in the Irishtown, New Ross. Photo; Mary Browne

Small Things Like These filming in New Ross. Actor Cillian Murphy (of Peaky Blinders fame). Photo; Mary Browne

FILMING wraps up on ‘Small Things Like These’ in New Ross this week, a film 320-plus worked on between crew, actors including Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson, and extras.

Filming started on March 22 and saw Quay Street transformed, with several premises throughout the town used for film locations, along with the Mercy convent building. Filming continues on Wednesday and Thursday at Conduit Lane off Quay Street which will be closed to pedestrians.

“Within a day parts of the town went from 2023 to 1985. It was absolutely incredible,” said Senior Staff Officer with New Ross Municipal District, Ger Walsh, speaking of the work the location and film crew did in Quay Street and Mary Street.

She said the crew got great buy-in from businesses on Quay Street and Mary Street.

"A lot of people came down to see the filming. Everyone was very enthusiastic. The crew were thrilled with the reception they got there.”

A choir scene with an audience was filmed, as was a scene shot after midnight on Thursday, March 30, with Cillian Murphy walking across O’Hanrahan Bridge.

A crowd gathered to watch filming that morning, which concluded at around 5 a.m.

Some old cars from the Eighties were parked on either side of Quay Street and were driven across the bridge.

Extras worked from 6 p.m. till 5 a.m. with monitors and crew using Byrne’s and Spider’s pubs, which was packed to capacity with extras.

Murphy was filmed buying shoes for his character Bill Furlong’s wife at the old New Ross Standard premises which was transformed into Hanrahan’s shoe shop. He is also filmed carrying a bag from the shop across the bridge.

Noreen O’Donnell’s was given a festive makeover and was used as a base for the crew, while some crew stayed in B&B accommodation over The Cracked Teapot.

The Furlong home was located beside the old fire station on Michael Street, where several scenes were shot over a number of days; a crowd gathering on the street opposite to catch a glimpse of film star Murphy, who was also based in a white painted property beside the house.

The fire station was use by the crew for catering as was the Library Park car park, a section of Brennan’s Lane car park and the car park opposite the old oil tanks site. Catering and special effects vans were used, as well as a water tanker to create a rain effect for scenes on road surfaces. A snow machine was also used with New Ross council office fielding calls from people keen to find out when it would be used.

"”Lots of people were ringing in so they could be there to witness it as they were expecting to see 6ft of snow but there was never going to be anything like that,” said Ms Walsh.

Instead some ‘snow’ was used for filming at the back of the ‘Furlong house’ and near a gift shop window on Mary Street beside The Green Door, which was used for one night by crew.

“The crew said the reception they received was just amazing. The residents of Michael and Mary Street were so accommodating and appreciative of what was going on there. They put up with minor disruptions. The producer said the crew had never received such a warm welcome and reception and that without exception they were welcomed.”

Barrow Pictures DAC crew brought gifts of Wexford Zaeire Chocolates to houses in New Ross for any inconvenience caused during filming.

On Mary Street, Inishross B&B was used to film a barber scene, while some of the crew stayed there.

An archway with Good Shepherd Convent was erected at the back entrance to the old convent in Irishtown.

Ms Walsh said the majority of the film was shot in New Ross, with further filming taking place this Friday in a rural location near the town.

With actors and crew members staying locally, including Murphy who stayed in the Inistioge area, filming has brought a great economic benefit to the town.

“Between accommodation, food and drink it’s been great. They tried to get everything they could in New Ross.”

The film, which is directed by Tim Mielants of Peaky Blinders fame and is financed by Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company Artists Equity, is expected to be released either this autumn or in the autumn of 2024.

It also features Well-known Irish actors Ciarán Hinds and Kin star Clare Dunne.

Ms Walsh said Barrow Pictures said they will spread the word to other production companies about the great reception they have received in New Ross, adding that it is hoped this will lead to further film shoots in the town.

She said an event will be held in New Ross to tie in with the film’s launch, similar to the one held in Enniscorthy in the Riverside Park Hotel when Brooklyn was released.

Reflecting on the filming experience in the town, she said: “It was genuinely incredible to go into work one day and to look out of the widow a few hours later and see a completely different street.”