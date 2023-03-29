Celebrated choir to perform at Glenmore concert

The Duhallow Choral Society are performing a choral concert in Glenmore Community Centre on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are €15 each and available from the Glenmore Parish office on 051 880414 or email glenmore@ossory.ie or any parish finance committee member.

The choral society was founded in 1996.

The key to the success of the choir over the years has been a high level of dedication, training and commitment by each member, enabling the choir to achieve a high standard of excellence while maintaining spirit vision and enjoyment.

The choir have a membership of 80 and train weekly at the Culturlann Amhlaoibh.Mc Auliffe Heritage Centre, Newmarket.

Their Musical Director is Ms Sharon Reidy from Tralee, and accompanist Aine Murray from Listowel.

The group have been most honoured to have performed at the highest level, for many dignitaries and in a host of distinguished venues both at home and abroad. One most special performance was for President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain in May for all houses of the Oireachtas at Leinster House.