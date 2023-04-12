Career paths explored as emergency services put Ramsgrange kids through their paces

From left: Yulii, Sava, Olksii and Vitalii from Fethard and Dylan O'Connor, Officer in Charge Wexford Order of Malta at the Ramsgrange Community School emergency services day.

The students of Ramsgrange Community School were provided with an insight into life in the emergency services last week as members of the National Ambulance Service, The Fire Service, An Garda Síochána, The RNLI, The Irish Coastguard, The Defence Forces, and The Order of Malta all visited the school. Organised by the school’s career guidance department, representatives from each of the organisations shared their experiences with students, answered questions, and gave them the opportunity to check out the different vehicles and equipment used by the services.

With students keen to explore possible career options, the emergency service members took them through the different pathways available to school-leavers and the kind of qualifications and attributes required.

“The students had great fun learning about the day to day working life of each of the different members of the services and particularly enjoyed exploring the array of equipment that was on display such as the coastguard dune buggy, CPR mannequins, breathalysing devices, handcuffs and military kit,” said teacher Leanne Moore.