Busy County Wexford bridge set to be closed on Wednesday for emergency exercise

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge will be closed on Wednesday, September 6.

The bridge will be closed from the Glenmore Roundabout to Strokestown Interchange to facilitate the staging of an emergency services exercise.

Both eastbound carriageways from Glenmore Roundabout to the R733 Strokestown Interchange will be closed from 10 a.m.

Both westbound carriageways from the R733 Strokestown interchange to the Glenmore Roundabout will be closed from 11 a.m.

The exercise is expected to be closed by 4 p.m. with the bridge reopening in full from that time.

Diversion routes via the R723 (old N25) through New Ross town will be signposted.