Broadband surveying works in 3,500 Wexford premises have been completed

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) which is the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) has said that surveying works for over 3,440 Wexford premises in the Ballinaboola deployment area are now completed.

In Wexford, there are approximately 23,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses, and schools. Under the National Broadband Plan, Wexford will see an investment of €88M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

NBI crews have made substantial progress in Wexford, where 3,441 premises in the Ballinaboola deployment area have recently completed surveying work. These initial works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

These vital survey works enable “Fibre -to-the-Home" network designs to be completed for each of the 23,000 plus premises in the Intervention Area, as identified by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

National Broadband Ireland contractors have been on the ground across the country and over 154,824 premises nationwide are available to order broadband with 41,975 homes and businesses connected to the NBI network so far.

Additionally, there are 6,689 homes, businesses, and farms in County Wexford that can order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband, with 1,375 connections already made to the network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living in Wexford to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

NBI Chief Executive Peter Hendrick said: “Momentum has been steadily building in the progression of the National Broadband Plan rollout, with homes across the country being connected to high-speed broadband. Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and steady progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works in County Wexford.

“As an increasing number of homes and businesses are being connected, we are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as we look to connect thousands more homes and businesses. We are acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband and our goal is to deliver that as quickly as possible.”

“Survey and designs are an important part of mapping out how every home, farm and business will be connected, and they provide the blueprint for how the NBI fibre is laid. The BCPs are also a key milestone in delivering access to high-speed internet in the Intervention Area, and we’re delighted to see these being connected for access - internally and externally - right across Wexford.”

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. 602 of these sites, including Public BCPs, are now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at www.nbi.ie/bcp-map/. An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Wexford include Wexford Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre, St. Mary’s GAA Complex and Raheen Parochial House. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.